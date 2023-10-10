Hong Kong – “Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition” closes with attendance of more than 370 000 visitors (with photos)

“Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition” closes with attendance of more than 370 000 visitors (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The “Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition” held by the Hong Kong Heritage Museum (HKHM) in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the passing of superstar Leslie Cheung came to an end yesterday (October 9). The six-month long exhibition received a total of over 370 000 visitors.

Presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), organised by the HKHM and supported by Les FANmily, the exhibition was curated by three close friends of Leslie Cheung, namely Ms Florence Chan, Mr William Chang and Mr Wing Shya, with the personal collection of Leslie Cheung shared by Mr Daffy Tong. Members of the public enjoyed the 61 precious exhibits on display, including Leslie Cheung’s classic stage costumes, old photos, vinyl records, music, film and TV works, awards and more, which allowed them to pay tribute to the all-time superstar as well as reviewing his influence on popular culture.

The exhibition received overwhelming responses from the public since its opening on March 29 and attracted a number of visitors travelling from different places, including those from Macao, Guangzhou and Chengdu, as well as Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia. The HKHM also held various extension and education activities during the exhibition period including free movie screenings, talks and music performances, to further enrich visitors’ experience. On the day of its closure, Mr Daffy Tong who has kindly loaned out the exhibits and Ms Florence Chan who is one of the guest curators of the exhibition came to the museum to thank the visitors for their support.



The exhibition was one of the programmes organised by the LCSD aims to tie in with the Government new initiatives in promoting Hong Kong pop culture through a wide range of activities, ranging from pop concerts and performances to thematic exhibitions, film screenings, outdoor and outreach activities, showcasing Hong Kong’s unique cultural creativity and vibrancy. For more information on upcoming events on Hong Kong pop culture, please visit www.pcf.gov.hk/en.