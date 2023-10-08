Hong Kong – Typhoon Koinu situation report (4)

Typhoon Koinu situation report (4) **********************************



The Increasing Gale or Storm Signal No.9 issued by the Hong Kong Observatory at 7pm today (October 8) remains in force.

The Home Affairs Department has so far opened 29 temporary shelters in various districts and 162 people have sought refuge at the shelters.

As at 8.40pm today, the Fire Services Department and the Government’s 1823 Call Centre received six reports and eight reports of fallen trees respectively. No report of landslide or flooding has been received so far.



According to the Hospital Authority, as at 8pm today, a total of 10 people, including five men and five women, sought medical treatment at public hospitals during the typhoon period.