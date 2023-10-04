Hong Kong – Senior staff movements in Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Senior staff movements in Hong Kong Monetary Authority ******************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:



The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced today (October 3) that the Executive Director (Monetary Management), Ms Clara Chan, will leave the HKMA on resignation with effect from October 9, 2023. She will join the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC) as Chief Executive Officer on the same day.



The Chief Executive of the HKMA, Mr Eddie Yue, said, “Since joining the HKMA in 2010, Clara has spearheaded the private markets team to achieve remarkable results for the Exchange Fund Investment Office. She has also made dedicated efforts to maintain the financial and monetary stability of Hong Kong and the soundness of our Stored Value Facilities and Retail Payment Systems. I would like to thank Clara for her dedication and contributions, and wish her every success in leading the HKIC to advance its mission for the betterment of Hong Kong.”



The HKMA also announced the consequential senior staff movements following Ms Chan’s departure. The Executive Director (Banking Policy), Mr Daryl Ho, will succeed Ms Chan to oversee the operation of the Monetary Management Department. The Executive Director (Corporate Services), Mr Donald Chen, will take over from Mr Ho as the Executive Director (Banking Policy). Effective dates of the two appointments will be confirmed in due course. The HKMA will arrange open recruitment for the post of the Executive Director (Corporate Services), and a separate announcement will be made after completion of the recruitment process.