Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Hong Kong, China team on winning one more medal in Asian Games

SCST congratulates Hong Kong, China team on winning one more medal in Asian Games



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (October 3) congratulated the Hong Kong, China Delegation on winning one more medal at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (Asian Games).

Mr Yeung said, “Hong Kong athletes have been going to full lengths and achieving outstanding results at the Asian Games. We are very touched and impressed.”

The Hong Kong, China Delegation has so far won 45 medals, namely six golds, 15 silvers and 24 bronzes, at this Asian Games. The medal won today is as follows:

Bronze medal

Road Cycling: Men’s Individual Time Trial

Vincent Lau