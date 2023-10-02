Angelo and TJ Haygood’s “How to Build a Successful Marriage” will be Showcased at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Monday, October 2, 2023

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will display How to Build a Successful Marriage: 39 Activities to a Healthier & Happier Marriage by Angelo and TJ Haygood at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair. The book fair will occur from November 25 to December 3, 2023, at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair, also known as the Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara, is the most influential book fair in the Americas and the second largest worldwide. It is a significant gathering for publishers in Ibero-America.

Marriage can be both thrilling and daunting, especially in the beginning. Angelo and TJ Haygoods book can be the roadmap married couples have searched for. How to Build a Successful Marriage provides practical advice for couples to strengthen their relationships.

Angelo and TJ Haygoods 39-year-plus journey and wisdom will resonate with adult readers of all ages and inspire them to cultivate lasting love and happiness. With a solid commitment to their marriage and faith in God, they sought guidance from experienced married couples, attended marriage seminars, consulted with marriage counselors, and prayed with fellow Christians to overcome these challenges. They hope that How to Build a Successful Marriage will provide the assistance couples need to grow a happier and healthier marriage.

Readers eager to enhance their marriages and singles who want to gain insightful knowledge will gain practical tools for building successful relationships with How to Build a Successful Marriage: 39 Activities to a Healthier & Happier Marriage. Get a copy of Angelo and TJ Haygoods book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Learn more about the authors by visiting their website at https://bsmarriage.com/.

Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair to check out the books display.

How to Build a Successful Marriage: 39 Activities to a Healthier & Happier Marriage

Author| Angelo and TJ Haygood

Published Date| February 22, 2023

Publisher| Trilogy Christian Publishing

Genre| Christian

Authors Biography

Angelo and TJ Haygood have been married for well over 39 years and are excited to share their journey with others. For nearly 26 years, Angelo was blessed to serve as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and currently works as a senior civilian for the U.S. Space Force. Throughout his career he allowed himself to be used by God as a bible school teacher, education director, and local congregational leader.

For over 20 years TJ was employed as a highly successful executive recruiter, working in various senior leadership roles, eventually becoming the CEO of her own award-winning recruiting company. Currently, TJ runs her own travel agency while helping other business owners create their own internal travel business. TJ also dedicates her time as a Christian mentor and national Christian womens speaker. From the time they were seniors in college at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCATSU) in Greensboro, NC, they have been navigating the turbulent twists and turns of married life.

For more than 25 years as a military family, they moved from coast to coast and overseas, and they often found themselves needing assistance with various challenges of married life. With the desire to do whatever it took to honor and please God and save their marriage they sought out wise counsel from older and more mature married couples, attended marriage seminars, engaged with marriage counselors, and prayed together with fellow Christians. It is their hope that How to Build a Successful Marriage will provide the assistance couples need to grow a happier and healthier marriage.