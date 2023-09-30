Hong Kong – Public urged to keep venues clean during fireworks display

Public urged to keep venues clean during fireworks display **********************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) today (September 30) appealed to members of the public to keep places clean and mind their safety while watching the National Day Fireworks Display on October 1.

The LCSD, together with the law enforcement teams of other relevant departments, will strengthen patrols at LCSD venues where large crowds are expected. Measures will be stepped up to tackle littering, illegal hawking and vandalism.

These venues include the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, Salisbury Garden, the Avenue of Stars, Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, Urban Council Centenary Garden, Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Park, Kai Tak Sky Garden along the Kowloon waterfront, as well as Tamar Park, the Central and Western District Promenade – Central Section, the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade and East Coast Park (Phase 1) on the waterfront of Hong Kong Island.

A spokesman for the LCSD urged members of the public to take their belongings with them when leaving the venues and not to leave trash behind.

He said that littering offenders will be subject to a fixed penalty of $1,500. Publicity materials reminding members of the public to keep places clean will be displayed at the venues while additional cleaning staff and security guards will also be deployed.

The spokesman also reminded people that the above venues will be very crowded during the fireworks display. Visitors are advised to exercise tolerance and patience and take special care of their safety. They should pay attention to crowd management measures and take heed of police instructions, he added.