Hong Kong – Heritage Fiesta cum Roving Exhibition 2023 to launch in October

Heritage Fiesta cum Roving Exhibition 2023 to launch in October ***************************************************************



The Heritage Fiesta cum Roving Exhibition 2023, to be held by the Commissioner for Heritage’s Office (CHO) of the Development Bureau from October to December, will feature 10 declared monuments and graded historic buildings that are related to greening and landscape.



A spokesman for the CHO said today (September 15), “The declared monuments and historic buildings featured in the event have rich history and unique architectural features. Two of the historic buildings have received honours from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.



“The participating historic buildings in this event are closely tied to the green landscape and nature where they are located or in their surroundings. Through this event, we hope to encourage the public to explore the historic value and significance of these built heritages, as well as the stories that connect them with their surrounding environment.”



The Heritage Fiesta will be held from October 1 to November 31 at the following 10 declared monuments and graded historic buildings. Free guided tours will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.



Cattle Depot Artist Village (Ex-Ma Tau Kok Animal Quarantine Depot)

Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware (Flagstaff House)

Green Hub (Old Tai Po Police Station)

Health Education Exhibition and Resource Centre (Block S4 of Former Whitfield Barracks)

Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre (Blocks S61 and S62 of Former Whitfield Barracks)

Lady Ho Tung Welfare Centre Eco-Learn Institute (Lady Ho Tung Welfare Centre)

Blocks 7, 10 and 25 of Lei Yue Mun Park (Blocks 7, 10 and 25 of old Lei Yue Mun Barracks)

The HKFYG Leadership Institute (Former Fanling Magistracy)

The Pokfulam Farm (Old Dairy Farm Senior Staff Quarters)

Woodside Biodiversity Education Centre (Woodside)

​Schedule and venue of the roving exhibition are as follows:



October 1 – November 15 Lobby, 1/F, Immigration Tower, Wan Chai October 16-31 Event Hall, UG/F, Citywalk 2, Tsuen Wan October 17-31 Aberdeen Public Library

Ngau Chi Wan Public Library November 2-15 Covered Piazza, Times Square, Causeway Bay

San Po Kong Public Library

Yuen Long Public Library November 17-30 Sheung Shui Public Library

Yau Ma Tei Public Library December 2-14 Tuen Mun Public Library

Lai Chi Kok Public Library December 16-29 South Kwai Chung Public Library

Lam Tin Public Library



Pamphlet of the event will be available for free at the aforementioned declared monuments, historic buildings and exhibition venues. Other distribution outlets are the Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum, the Hong Kong Museum of Art, the Hong Kong Museum of Coastal Defence, the Hong Kong Museum of History, the Hong Kong Science Museum, the Hong Kong Space Museum, the Ping Shan Tang Clan Gallery cum Heritage Trail Visitors Centre, the Sam Tung Uk Museum, PMQ, the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals’ temples, visitor centres of the Hong Kong Tourism Board in Tsim Sha Tsui and at Hong Kong International Airport, and the customer services centres at Hong Kong International Airport. The pamphlets can also be collected from the venues of the 12 revitalisation projects under Batch I to IV of the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme (www.heritage.gov.hk/en/revitalisation-scheme/index.html).



Pamphlet and details of the event are available on the website of the CHO (www.heritage.gov.hk/en/about-us/events-and-promotions/index.html). For enquiries, please call 2906 1559.