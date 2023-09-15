Hong Kong – Highly sought-after pianist Seong-Jin Cho to give recital in Hong Kong in November (with photos)

Highly sought-after pianist Seong-Jin Cho to give recital in Hong Kong in November (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Being praised as one of the most distinctive pianists of his generation, Seong-Jin Cho will visit Hong Kong in November to stage a piano recital, offering rich and diverse music pieces to music fans. The recital is one of the highlights of this year’s Asia+ Festival. It is also the grand finale of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD)’s Great Music 2023. Tickets will be available from September 19 (Tuesday).



A repertoire spanning the late 18th century to the early 20th century will be performed in this recital, including Haydn’s “Piano Sonata in E minor, Hob. XVI:34”, Ravel’s “Menuet sur le nom d’Haydn” and “Miroirs”, and Mozart’s “Adagio in B minor, K. 540”, as well as Liszt’s “3 Sonnets del Petrarca, S. 161, Nos. 4-6” and “Après une lecture du Dante, fantasia quasi sonata, S. 161, No. 7”.



Cho started learning piano at the age of six and gave his first public recital at 11. He was brought to the world’s attention in 2015 when he won the First Prize at the Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw. As a recitalist, Cho appeared in many of the world’s most renowned concert halls including New York’s Carnegie Hall, Amsterdam’s The Concertgebouw, Berliner Philharmonie, Vienna’s Musikverein Wien, and London’s Barbican Centre. He has collaborated with a number of world distinguished conductors including Myung-Whun Chung, Gustavo Dudamel, Andris Nelsons, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Gianandrea Noseda, Sir Simon Rattle and Esa-Pekka Salonen.



”Piano Recital by Seong-Jin Cho” will be held at 8pm on November 28 (Tuesday) at the Concert Hall of Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Tickets priced at $200, $280, $360, $440 and $520 will be available from September 19 onwards at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk). For telephone bookings, please call 3166 1288. For programme enquiries and concessionary schemes, please call 2268 7321 or visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/CulturalService/Programme/en/music/programs_1571.html.



A pre-concert talk entitled “Classical Romantic Impression” (in Cantonese) will be held at 6.45pm on November 28 at Level 4 Foyer, Auditoria Building, Hong Kong Cultural Centre. The speaker will be music practitioner Jimmy Shiu. Admission is free, with limited seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Presented by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and organised by the LCSD, the Asia+ Festival will be held in October and November to bring audiences stage performances, exhibitions and an outdoor carnival with participation from over 20 countries, with a focus on Asia and to celebrate the cultural diversity of the continent and Belt and Road regions. For more details of the festival, please visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/asiaplus.



The LCSD presents the Great Music 2023 from September to November. Various internationally acclaimed musicians and ensembles gather in Hong Kong to perform an array of exciting and diversified music programmes. For more details, please visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/CulturalService/Programme/en/music/groups_1576.html.



In addition to the brand new Asia+ Festival, the LCSD is also organising various cultural exchange activities. They include Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok, the New Vision Arts Festival and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival and more, promoting the cultural exchanges and co-operation of different places.