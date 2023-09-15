Hong Kong – “Yesterday’s Vacation in HK” exhibition invites audience to take a trip down to old Hong Kong (with photos)

“Yesterday’s Vacation in HK” exhibition invites audience to take a trip down to old Hong Kong (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Public Records Office (PRO) of the Government Records Service (GRS) today (September 15) launched the annual thematic exhibition “Yesterday’s Vacation in HK”, which takes audiences on a journey through Hong Kong’s past.

Featuring a selection of tourism-related archival holdings from the 1950s to the 1980s, the exhibition unveils visitors’ diverse experiences in the city and a variety of tourist attractions under four themes, namely “Sight and Scenes”, “Shopping Paradise”, “Paradise for Foodies”, and “Happenings in the City”. Do you still remember how the original Peak Tower – one of the distinctive landmarks in Hong Kong – looked like before its redevelopment? How did the Sung Dynasty Village and the Haw Par Mansion demonstrate Chinese traditional culture and characteristics? In addition to the sightseeing spots in urban areas, the information for visitors at that time also recommended various attractions beyond the city’s hustle and bustle, such as the New Territories and the outlying islands, to visitors craving a relaxing holiday.

The exhibition also sheds light on different facets of lives in old Hong Kong. Shopping malls began to emerge in Hong Kong in the 1960s, which allowed visitors to shop at modern and glamourous shopping arcades apart from treasure hunting at street-level shops and traditional markets. Sampans at the typhoon shelters, floating restaurants, dai pai dongs (on-street cooked food stalls), and Chinese restaurants are the common food memories of both locals and visitors of Hong Kong. A wide range of events, including the Dragon Boat Festival races and the Festival of Asian Arts, were windows for visitors to experience the city’s unique blend of traditional and modern elements. The “Yesterday’s Vacation in HK” exhibition provides an entry point for audiences to rediscover Hong Kong’s distinctiveness through the lens of visitors.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the Exhibition Hall where a selection of over 70 archival holdings is on view starting from today. A thematic backdrop near the entrance of the Exhibition Hall offers a photogenic spot for audiences to begin their exhibition journey. An “Exhibition Pass” booklet is also available on-site. The exhibition opens from Monday through Friday, from 9am to 5.45pm (except for public holidays), in the Exhibition Hall on the second floor of the Hong Kong Public Records Building, 13 Tsui Ping Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon. Admission is free.

Members of the public can find more precious archival images by browsing the online exhibition (www.grs.gov.hk/ws/online/yvhk/en/home/index.html), and follow the Facebook Page of the PRO (www.facebook.com/grs.publicrecordsoffice) for more interesting stories covered in the exhibition.

The PRO will host roving exhibitions in different districts in the coming months, and the relevant information will be announced later on the GRS website (www.grs.gov.hk). For enquiries, please call the PRO at 2195 7700 or email to proinfo@grs.gov.hk.