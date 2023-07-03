Viola Calligaris signs for Paris Saint-Germain until 2025

WEBWIRE – Friday, June 30, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Viola Calligaris on a two-season contract. The right-back will play for the Rouge et Bleu until 30 June 2025.

Born in Samen (Switzerland), the Swiss international began her professional career at the age of 15, in 2012, with SC Kriens. A year later, she signed for BSC Young Boys, where she played for four seasons. In 2017, the 27-year-old defender left Switzerland to join Atletico Madrid, a club with whom she won two domestic championships (2018, 2019).

Viola Calligaris then signed for Valencia for a season, before spending three seasons at Levante.

With the Swiss national team, the new Parisian played with the U17 and U19 sides before being called up to the senior team in September 2016 for an Olympic qualifier against Norway. She now has 43 caps and 5 goals. This summer, Viola will travel to Australia and New Zealand to represent Switzerland at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The Club is delighted to welcome Viola to its squad and wishes her all the best in the Rouge et Bleu jersey.

VIOLA CALLIGARIS

Profile

Position: Defender

Born on 17 March 1996, in Sarnen (Switzerland)

Nationality: Swiss

Height: 1m67

Career

2012-2013 SC Kriens (SWI)

2013-2017 BSC Young Boys (SWI)

2017-2019 Atltico Madrid (SPA)

2019-2020 Valencia CF (SPA)

2020-2023 UD Levante (SPA)

Since 2023 Paris Saint-Germain

Honours

For club

Spanish Championship (2018, 2019)

For the Swiss national team

43 caps, 5 goals