Hong Kong – Volunteers play key role at museum

Volunteers play key role at museum



The Hong Kong Palace Museum plans to recruit a new batch of about 200 volunteers in July to enable citizens with an interest in Chinese culture and museum work to assist with a wide range of duties including visitor services, educational activities and library management.



Since the museum opened a year ago, its volunteer programme has recruited around 500 volunteers.



News.gov.hk spoke to two of the programme’s participants to learn more about their work and the benefits of volunteering at the museum.



