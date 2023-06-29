Dueling Axes Hosts Grand Re-Opening Events, July 5 – July 16, Celebrating 5-Year Anniversary

Dueling Axes is celebrating 5-years of being Columbus’ Premier Axe Throwing Destination, the launch of its brand-new, full-service bar at its original location in the heart of Downtown Columbus at 309 S 4th Street, and the addition of its state-of-the-art, only-of-its-kind mobile axe throwing facility to its Columbus family of products.

“Our goal has always been to be part of Columbus’ entertainment scene, working with our neighbors to provide our customers an undeniably great experience exploring all our city has to offer,” said Jess Hellmich, Chief Marketing Officer at Dueling Axes. “We opened our axe throwing facility five years ago, on July 14, 2018, in a 2,500 sqft space with nine throwing lanes. While axe throwing remains the star of the show, today we announce that we converted one of those lanes into a full-service bar in order to continue providing the best experience our customers want and deserve.”

The new 34’ bar features everything the specialty cocktail and craft beer drinker could want. With four beers on draft, dozens of canned and bottled local/craft/domestic/import beer options, seltzers, and a full array of the most popular, and unique spirits there are to offer, the experienced bartenders can create libations for beginners and seasoned bar patrons alike. Featuring nine signature cocktails on the menu, along with monthly specialty cocktail and shot offerings, this bar is outfitted with two, 75” flat screen TVs so visitors can enjoy watching their favorite sporting events while sipping on expertly mixed beverages and ice cold beers.

In addition to celebrating 5-years of axe throwing and the new bar, Dueling Axes recently added a 4-lane mobile axe throwing facility to its family of products. “Columbus is home to some of the nation’s largest corporations and many of those companies have entire campuses of teams right here in our backyard,” said Dueling Axes Chief Operating Officer, Paul Sherry. “As COVID has changed the landscape of team outings and employee appreciation events, many of those companies are hosting events on their property and we want to provide an axe throwing experience to them that is on par with the elevated axe throwing experience we deliver in our brick-and-mortar locations.”

The 25’ mobile axe throwing facility was designed and custom built right here in Columbus, Ohio, by local talent. Featuring a massive, hydraulic-powered side panel that doubles as the throwing lane floor, this only-of-its-kind experience offers a fully contained, 4-lane axe throwing experience complete with individually fenced in targets, RGB color lighting on each lane, and speakers for music and announcements. As well as onsite corporate events, this mobile experience has already proven itself popular at other Columbus mainstay events such as The Arnold Sports Festival, CrewFest, Abercrombie & Fitch’s ‘AnF Challenge’, Columbus Coffee Festival, and an ongoing partnership with BrewDog in Canal Winchester.

“Celebrating these milestones calls for more than a single day event,” said Joshua Stambaugh, Dueling Axes Columbus General Manager. “We wanted to do something more, so we planned nearly two-weeks worth of deals and giveaways to thank everyone who has been part of the Dueling Axes journey and helped our brand become synonymous with Columbus night life.”

Between July 5 and July 16, all visitors will be able to experience axe throwing at all Columbus Dueling Axes locations for up to $15 off on select 1-, 1.5-, and 2-hour reservations, and receive 25% off all merch. Bar deals will also be offered that include ½ off all draft beers (until 9pm), signature cocktail specials, and any bar tabs of $50 or more will receive a free Dueling Axes branded 1.75oz shot glass. All axe throwers during this timeframe will be entered to win a variety of prizes and giveaways with the grand prize winner receiving a 60” Flat Screen TV, Dueling Axes swag pack, a 6-person, 2-hour axe throwing gift certificate, and a set of two Dueling axes branded 3oz shot glasses. Winners will be announced on our IG page (@duelingaxes) throughout the event dates.

Lastly, Dueling Axes will host a birthday bash party on Friday, July 14 (actual 5-year anniversary date). There will be a party at both the Downtown Columbus and New Albany locations from 7-10pm with all the deals listed above, along with live DJ entertainment.

“We’re extremely proud of the brand that Dueling Axes has become after 5-years of operation and it is not lost on us that we have the city of Columbus and its residents to thank for our success,” said Jess Hellmich, CMO. “Surviving COVID, and even expanding into two new locations during that time, was really tough, but the folks of this city made it clear that axe throwing was something they wanted to keep on doing through it all. For that we are forever grateful, and we will continue to deliver the high standards our customers have come to expect from us, even in locations yet to come.”

About Dueling Axes

Dueling Axes is the nation’s premiere indoor axe throwing lounge and bar. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Now you can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting where you can bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. Visit www.theduelingaxes.com/birthday-bash/ for more information.