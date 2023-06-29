Neurology 2024 Gathering in Bangkok, Thailand

Scientex Conferences is glad to invite you to the 2nd International Conference on Neurology and Brain Disorders, aiming to bring all the neuro experts, neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuro care providers, and neuro specialists from every corner of the globe to the same deck to express ideal and novel inventions and research and to experience networking.

With the great success of Neurology 2023 in Dubai on May 20, 2023, Scientex Conferences is happy to share the next series of Neurology and brain disorders conferences that are planned in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 6–7, 2024.

Scientex expects a crowd of fifty to sixty, including neurosurgeons, neuroscientists, neurocare providers, psychiatry professors, and medical students, to have excellent networking opportunities at Congress.

Neurology 2024 encompasses research under topics such as Neurology and Brain Disorders, CNS, Geriatric Neurological Disorders, Cerebrovascular and Critical Care Neurology, Neuromuscular Diseases, Brain tumours and Neuro-Oncology, Mental Health and Psychiatry, Brain Stimulation and Computational Neuroscience, Addiction and Adult Psychology, Neurophysiology, and Neuromuscular Disorders.

Anticipating the development and new trials in neurorobotics and neuromodulators, Spinal neurosurgery, and Neural Transplantation, the connection between Neurochemistry and Neuropharmacology, how Neuroimaging and Brain Mapping help in discovering neural information, paediatric Neurology and Child Psychology, Neurogenetics, and Neurodegenerative Disease, behavioural and Cognitive neuroscience

Supporting conference participants such as speakers, poster presenters, and exhibitors with complimentary accommodation, significant discounts on registration fees, complimentary lunch at the conference hall, two certificates, mementos, and many more.

Speakers can pre-register for the participation slot on the conference’s official webpage.