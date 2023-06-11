Hong Kong – Red flags hoisted at Shek O Beach and Hap Mun Bay Beach

Red flags hoisted at Shek O Beach and Hap Mun Bay Beach *******************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (June 11) that due to big waves, red flags have been hoisted at Shek O Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island; and Hap Mun Bay Beach in Sai Kung District. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at these beaches.