Hong Kong – CHP examines a validated Mpox case (with image)

CHP examines a verified Mpox case (with image) ***************************************************

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) stated today (June 8) that it is examining a verified regional Mpox (likewise referred to as Monkeypox) case, and advised high-risk target groups to get Mpox vaccinations. The public is recommended to be watchful and to prevent close physical contact with individuals thought of contracting Mpox.

Case details

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The case includes a 43-year-old guy, who found out about validated Mpox cases at a property called “Hutong” on Shanghai Street in Mong Kok last month from the CHP’s earlier news release. He checked out “Hutong” on May 22 and had high-risk contact there. He consequently established ulcers on his genital location on June 1. As his signs continued, he looked for medical treatment at a male social health service center (SocHS) under the DH on June 3, and reported appropriate high-risk contact history to the health care employees, who then set up specimen collection from him for screening. His specimen checked favorable for monkeypox infection upon lab screening by the CHP’s Public Health Laboratory Services Branch. The CHP has actually scheduled him to get seclusion treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital. The client is presently in steady condition.

According to the info supplied by the client, he had actually not gotten any Mpox vaccination. Throughout the incubation duration, in addition to going to “Hutong” on May 22, he likewise had high-risk contact with some complete strangers at a hotel in Hong Kong on May 24. The CHP is carrying out an epidemiological examination, and will endeavour to call people who had high-risk contact with him. As the client had several high-risk contacts throughout the incubation duration, the source of infection has yet to be established.

The CHP will inform World Health Organization of this case.

Follow-up on the “Hutong” cases in Mong Kok

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The CHP continues to act on the examination of the cases including “Hutong”and will endeavour to get in touch with people who went to the facilities on or after May 1 to supply them with health education and perform medical monitoring. To date, over 300 people who have actually gone to the facilities on or after May 1 have actually been effectively called, with one verified case determined up until now. The CHP has actually offered them with health education and will continue to perform medical security.

The CHP once again prompts anybody who have actually gone to the facilities on or after May 1 to call the CHP’s designated Mpox telephone hotline (2125 2373), so that the CHP can supply health evaluations and suggestions. The hotline runs daily from 9am to 6pm. As examinations are still continuous, the facilities has actually been closed momentarily beginning with May 26.

The CHP has actually teamed up with Hong Kong AIDS Foundation to release an outreach Mpox vaccination activity at the organisation’s service centre in Mong Kok considering that last Saturday (June 6) till next Wednesday (June 17). Qualified high-risk groups (particularly guys who make love with guys) can make a consultation on the organisation’s site.

Given that 2022, Hong Kong has actually taped an overall of 89 Mpox cases (72 regional cases and 17 imported cases), consisting of those case. All clients were males. Epidemiological examinations exposed that the majority of cases had high-risk sexual behaviour, consisting of making love with complete strangers or making love without using prophylactics.

Mpox



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Mpox vaccine can avoid infection and extreme illness. The DH offers Mpox vaccination services for high‑risk groups. The following high-risk target groups are qualified for Mpox vaccinations on a voluntary basis:

people with high-risk sexual practices, e.g. having numerous sexual partners, sex employees, or having a history of sexually sent infection within the previous 12 months; health care employees accountable for taking care of clients with verified Mpox; lab workers dealing with zoonotic pox infections; and animal care workers with high danger of direct exposure in case of Mpox incidents in animals in Hong Kong.

High-risk target groups can get Mpox walk-in vaccinations at any of the DH’s SocHS (specifically Chai Wan SocHS, Wan Chai Male SocHS, Wan Chai Female SocHS, Yau Ma Tei Male SocHS, Yau Ma Tei Female SocHS, Yung Fung Shee SocHS, Fanling SocHS and Tuen Mun SocHS) and the DH’s Yau Ma Tei Integrated Treatment Centre.

The DH’s Kowloon Bay Integrated Treatment Centre and the Hospital Authority’s Special Medical Clinics at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital likewise supply Mpox vaccination services for their customers.

Mpox is not transferred through breathing beads or aerosols in basic, and transmission would not happen through social contact. The CHP advises the general public, particularly those at greater threats of direct exposure, to take safety measures and prevent close physical contact with individuals or animals thought of infection. They must look for medical attention as quickly as possible if they experience appropriate signs, consisting of rash, fever, chills, inflamed lymph nodes, fatigue, muscle discomfort, and extreme headaches. They ought to not take part in activities with others that might include contact with skin rash or body fluids.

For more information, please check out the CHP’s page on Mpox and Mpox Vaccination Programme.