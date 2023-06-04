CTEK Sets Motorcyclists CS FREE® to Ride the Wind

Award-winning, 4-in-1 Portable Battery Charger a Must for Road Trip Peace of Mind

May is the unofficial kick off for summer and was also Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Hollywood kings of cool Marlon Brando, Steve McQueen and James Dean glamorized life on the open road, racing the wind on a motorcycle as icons of their generation. CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, has developed the perfect companion for motorcycle enthusiasts to enjoy the ride courtesy of an innovative portable battery charger that keeps batteries in excellent working condition and safely starts them if riders find themselves stranded with a dead battery.

CTEK CS FREE® is the world’s first multi-functional portable battery charger with 4-in-1 features: an adaptive booster, battery charger, smart maintainer and hi-tech power bank. Its Adaptive Boost technology can safely give any 12V lead acid or lithium battery the right amount of power to charge a motorcycle battery quickly. It can charge a dead battery within 15 minutes without needing to connect to a power outlet, and simple LED displays show you when your battery has enough power to start your vehicle. CS FREE can keep your battery topped up for long periods of time. In fact, maintenance charging your battery via grid power, a solar panel kit or 12V service battery over the idle seasons will actually extend the lifespan of your battery by up to three times longer.

The CS FREE also has an internal battery that can be charged via fast USB-C input and, when fully charged, will hold its charge for up to a year, making it ideal for storing in your bike when you need it. With USB-A and USB-C ports to charge your mobile phone, PC, tablet, camera and other devices, the CS FREE will ensure you keep moving and stay connected!

Bobbie DuMelle, President of CTEK North America says, ”Life on two wheels is exhilarating and exciting, giving you the freedom to explore inaccessible and remote places. But the unexpected could happen at any time, and the last thing you want when you’re stranded is a bike that simply won’t start. With the CS FREE, that won’t ever be a worry, as this innovative portable battery charger will get you safely charged and back on the road in no time.”

Vanessa Ruck, better known to nearly a quarter of a million social media fans as ‘The Girl on a Bike’, always takes the CS FREE with her when she’s out on the road.

“One of the things I absolutely love about motorcycles is they can take you to the most extreme environments,” says Vanessa. “But in those remote environments, you need to keep your bike and your battery running, because you certainly don’t want to be walking home! The CS FREE gives you the security of knowing that, if at any point you face a dead battery, you’re going to be getting started again. It also adaptively looks after my battery to keep it in the best of health, for the longevity of my riding.”

For more information about the CS FREE, visit www.smartercharger.com.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK’s E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK’s products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.