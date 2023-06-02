Chick-fil-A® Polaris Parkway Cares for Community through Ohio Sponsor A Highway® Partnership

To remove litter in the community and give back, Chick-fil-A® Polaris Parkway joined the Ohio Sponsor A Highway® Program.

Joining the Ohio Sponsor A Highway® Program perfectly aligns with Chick-fil-A® Polaris Parkway’s four pillars of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): “caring for people, caring for our communities, caring for others through food, and caring for our planet.”

Chick-fil-A® Polaris Parkway believes in the power of giving back, which is why it is sponsoring one mile along Route 71 to remove litter and beautify the roadways for the community. Chick-fil-A® gives back in many ways including supporting local charities and hosting school spirit nights.

Through the partnership, Ohio Sponsor A Highway® provides Chick-fil-A® Polaris Parkway with a sign along their sponsored segment of highway and sends professionally-trained crews to conduct litter removal services on its behalf. Additionally, Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® will provide annual statistics on sponsorship contributions that can be used in Chick-fil-A®’s CSR reports.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Ohio Sponsor A Highway Program®. It gives us the ability to expose our brand and continue building strong relationships through serving great food and providing an exceptional experience to our guests,” said Maddie Pierce, Executive Director of Chick-fil-A Polaris Parkway and Chick-fil-A Polaris Fashion Place. “Our strategy is to win the hearts of our guests every day and this opportunity extends the promotion of that strategy and further communicates our culture of care for our guests, families and communities we have the privilege of serving.”

Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® is honored to partner with like-minded businesses that care about the community and environment. Thanks to Chick-fil-A® Polaris Parkway, Ohio’s highways will be cleaner, safer and more beautiful.

For more information about Chick-fil-A® Polaris Parkway visit: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/locations/oh/polaris-parkway

For more information about the Ohio Sponsor A Highway® Program visit: www.adoptahighway.com

About Adopt a Highway Maintenance Corporation

At Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation®, we help businesses build successful environmental programs through roadside sponsorships.