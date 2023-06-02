Groundbreaking for New Intermountain Health and Acadia Healthcare Behavioral Health Hospital

Intermountain Health and Acadia Healthcare Company announced West Pines Behavioral Hospital, a new 144-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital serving the Denver area.

West Pines Behavioral Hospital is a a new 144-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital announced by Intermountain Health and Acadia Healthcare Company serving the Denver area. The new freestanding behavioral health hospital will expand comprehensive inpatient and intensive outpatient services to address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in the Denver metro area. The facility is expected to open in the Fall of 2024.

A groundbreaking recently held was honored by the presence of City of Westminster Mayor Nancy McNally, along with other dignitaries and leaders from Intermountain Health and Acadia Healthcare.

Attendees saw the site of the new hospital and an architectural rendering of the hospital, which has been purposefully designed to provide state-of-the-art treatment to patients who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance abuse disorders.

Event speakers discussed its anticipated impact on the community’s need for additional acute and intensive outpatient behavioral health services, and reaffirmed West Pines’ long-standing commitment to providing high-quality, accessible behavioral healthcare in the community.

“The shortage of mental health resources is a national problem that we also face in Denver,” said Scott Peek, Front Range Market President for Intermountain Health. “West Pines is in an accessible location that will offer quality treatment programs and build upon its legacy of providing quality behavioral health services to Front Range Communities.”

“We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to introduce the new West Pines Behavioral Hospital to this community,” said Dr. Jeffrey Woods, Operations Group President for Acadia Healthcare. “We are so proud to be affiliated with Intermountain Health and to work together to address a rising need in this area. West Pines will be a strong member of the Westminster community, collaborating with all organizations, hospitals and first responders.”

JE Dunn Construction is the general contractor and Stengel Hill Architecture is the architect for the project.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., www.intermountainhealth.org is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.