Vickery Law Firm and Findlay Craft Announce Relocation

Today, the Vickery Law Firm, an East Texas personal injury firm, announced the relocation of its offices from downtown Tyler to a new location. The new commercial building was constructed in The Offices commercial park, which is part of The Crossing development in southwest Tyler, and is positioned next door to the popular Coco Bean.

When asked about the new building, Attorney Ron Vickery said, “It has always been my dream to design and own my office space to create a work environment that will not only be enjoyable for me but also comfortable for my clients. This building has done just that, and my business partner and I are so pleased with the final product. And as an added bonus, I was able to convince two of my friends and former law partners (Eric Findlay and Brian Craft) to move their office and be my neighbors. In a way, it’s like getting the band back together after more than a decade apart.”

With creative help from general contractor Jim Lowden at NEDWOL, Ron Vickery designed the building to take advantage of the beauty of Legacy Trail. The suites at 7270 Crosswater Ave, completed in Fall 2022, have become a one-stop shop for legal representation in Tyler, Lindale, and Whitehouse, Texas. The reach of the Vickery Law Firm and Findlay Craft Law also expands to serve clients in Dallas, Ft. Worth, Plano, Terrell, Canton, Longview, and Marshall. With expanded areas and services offered, the two law firms hope to help more clients.

The spectrum of legal representation is wide-ranging, which is why Attorney Vickery is excited to work closely with Findlay Craft to help even more clients in need. With the Vickery Law Firm’s experience in personal injury, and Findlay Craft’s experience in business and patent law, both law firms can help more people than ever before.

“After having worked with Ron over 16 years ago at another Tyler law firm, it is exciting to be back working together with our own separate law practices in the same office complex overlooking the beautiful Legacy Trail,” said Eric Findlay and Brian Craft about the new joint office space.

For more information about Vickery’s expanded personal injury services, contact the Vickery Law Firm at (903) 504-5490. For more information about the business and patent law services offered by Findlay Craft, contact their neighboring office at (903) 534-1100. Both firms are excited about serving their clients in the new office space.

About Vickery Law Firm

You Deserve Compensation for Your Losses After an Accident OUR PERSONAL INJURY LAW FIRM IN TYLER, TX IS ON YOUR SIDE You’ve suffered enough after your accident. You shouldn’t have to struggle to pay medical bills, too. Turn to Vickery Law Firm when you need an attorney to present your case. We’re an established personal injury law firm in Tyler, Texas. We strive to help our clients obtain fair compensation for the injuries they’ve suffered because of others’ negligence.