Start Spreading The News: Divine takes the stage in New York for a groundbreaking Musical

Accomplished actress and disabled Performing Artist, Divine, makes her theatrical debut in New York for the production of 504, The Musical!

504-Divine Makes Her Way to The Big Apple

NEW YORK – May 25, 2023 – PRLog — Divine is a multifaceted entertainer, a provocative speaker, as well as an accomplished business woman. In addition to pursuing her dreams in the entertainment field with purpose, zeal and intentionality— she is also cognizant of the fact that she is a disabled performing artist. Determined not to let her physical limitations become a hindrance, she channels her willpower and energy into actualizing her wildest dreams!

So, who is this omnitalent? Divine Celiane is a talented actress and performer who has appeared in various movies, stage productions and other workshops. Divine has been featured in seven well-received movies, including two full-length award-winning films that helped her expose her work and talent to a much larger crowd. In addition to that, Divine has done a lot of stage work, and she has attended workshops in some of America’s most influential acting communities. Most recently, she performed in the highly-acclaimed New York Production of 504, the Musical.

This groundbreaking show spotlights performers with disabilities. 504, the Musical was brought to the stage by the Disabled Down Center. DISABLED DOWN CENTER is a program that spotlights disability in entertainment through performance and free training opportunities. On April 30, 2023, Disabled Down Center presented an evening of selections from the new musical, 504. With a thought-provoking book and lyrics by Abbie Goldberg and electrifying music by Mason McDowell 504, the Musical. is a fictional telling of the 504 sit-in of 1977, which began on April 5, 1977. The sit-in lasted 26 days and is considered the birth of the disability rights movement. The evening featured performances from Jenna Bainbridge, Divine Celiane, Samuel Langshteyn, Ari Mack, Miranda Holliday, Danielle Koenig, and Mason McDowell with narration by Abbie Goldberg. The evening was directed by James L. Fleming with Direction of Artistic Sign Language by Gabriel Silva. Stage Management was by Rachel Lebda with assistant stage management by Lucy Bonin. Sound design was by Jeffery Salerno. The directors photography were Evan Miller and Dakota Ticheli. ASL interpreters were Lisa Dennett, Andria Alefhi, Kimberly Hale, Genevieve Alvarez, and Juana Aguilar. Brennan Srisirikul created Disabled Down Center and produced the event. which showcased 504 for the very first time with Aaron Glick, and Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick. John Znidarsic joined Aaron, Danielle, and Brennan to support this groundbreaking event for disability representation!

More about Divine…in her own words:

I am Divine Celiane, and I am a California teacher with credentials in English, Multiple Subject and an Education Specialist of 20 plus years. I am a University of California at Berkeley graduate. I specialize in Intensive and Strategic learners, urban populations, differentiated instruction and curriculum for English Language Learners and children with Special Needs. I developed my own self-awareness series, “Transformational Tantra: Love is the New Awakening”. In my series, I help people of all ages find and love their authentic spirit so that they can love and accept themselves and others for who they are without excuses.

Whether it’s changing the world through performing arts, or educating children with Special Needs, Divine is a force to be reckoned with! As a disabled entertainer, her mission is to open doors, provide platforms, and bring awareness to her community of her fellow disabled performers. Divine is a proponent of inclusivity and she earnestly believes in providing avenues for performers with disabilities to be seen. “We are valuable, we are talented, we are driven, and we deserve a platform to showcase our gifts and talents,” expressed Divine. It is Divine’s dream, and Disabled Down Center for this phenomenal show to find its home on Broadway where it belongs and many other theater communities across the nation.