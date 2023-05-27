Tata Hitachi’s Annual Financiers’ Summit and Awards Show – Synergie 2023

Tata Hitachi, a leading provider of Construction and Mining Equipment, announced its First Edition of Annual Financiers’ Summit and Awards Show – Synergie 2023 at ITC Maratha, Mumbai.

Synergie 2023 – a Summit and Award Show for Financiers – gives Tata Hitachi a forum to thank Finance Partners and recognize their efforts by rewarding top performers. It also provides a unique platform to engage and co-create better financial solutions for our esteemed customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sandeep Singh, Managing Director Tata Hitachi said, “It gives me great pleasure to host Synergie 2023 – the First of an Annual Summit to felicitate our Finance Partners. Financiers are an important stakeholder in our Construction Equipment ecosystem.

We believe that this summit will help further strengthen our relationship with our Finance Partners and help us to continue to grow and innovate.”