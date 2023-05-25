Hong Kong – Labour Department to hold briefing on employment of foreign domestic helpers

Labour Department to hold briefing on employment of foreign domestic helpers ****************************************************************************



The Labour Department (LD) will hold a briefing on the employment of foreign domestic helpers (FDHs) on June 28 (Wednesday), at 2.45pm at the Lecture Theatre of the Hong Kong Central Library, 66 Causeway Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Enrolment is now open.



The employment rights and obligations of employers of FDHs will be introduced. The LD has also invited a representative from the Equal Opportunities Commission to share the best practices on how to create an inclusive workplace for FDHs. Employers of FDHs, especially first-time employers, are welcome to attend.



The briefing will be conducted in Cantonese and admission is free. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The enrolment deadline is June 26 (Monday). The enrolment form can be downloaded from the department’s website (www.labour.gov.hk). For enquiries, please contact the LD at 3582 8993.