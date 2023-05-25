Hong Kong – 15 persons sentenced for violating anti-epidemic regulations

15 persons sentenced for violating anti-epidemic regulations ************************************************************



The Department of Health (DH) today (May 25) announced that a total of 15 persons were sentenced by the Magistrates’ Courts in the past week (May 18 to 24) for violating the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation (Cap. 599A).

The 15 cases involved 11 men and four women aged between 20 and 67. They were sentenced to imprisonment for up to 14 days, suspended for 12 months, or a fine of up to $10,000 by the Magistrates’ Courts.

The DH will continue its actions against those who have breached the relevant regulations earlier.