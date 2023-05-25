Hong Kong – HKeToll to be implemented at Lion Rock Tunnel from 5am this Sunday (with photo)

HKeToll to be implemented at Lion Rock Tunnel from 5am this Sunday (with photo) *******************************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) reminded the public today (May 25) that the HKeToll will be implemented at Lion Rock Tunnel from 5am this Sunday (May 28). Motorists can drive through the toll plaza without having to stop or queue at toll booths for payments. All manual toll booths and Autotoll lanes will be cancelled.



To tie in with the implementation of the HKeToll, temporary traffic arrangements will be implemented in phases in the vicinity of Lion Rock Tunnel starting from 10pm on May 27. Both directions of Lion Rock Tunnel and the slip roads leading to Lion Rock Tunnel on both-bounds of Lung Cheung Road will be closed from 4.30am to 5am on May 28 to facilitate the works to close the toll booth facilities, amend traffic signs and road markings, etc. Traffic signs and road markings will be provided on site to guide motorists. Five overnight bus routes (N170, N182, N271, N281 and N373) and six overnight New Territories green minibus routes (61S, 63S, 65S, 501S, 616S and 805S) will be diverted. Please refer to Annex 1 for the above-mentioned traffic and transport arrangements.



In addition, the TD reminds that vehicle owners who have used the Tsing Sha Control Area (Eagle’s Nest Tunnel, Sha Tin Heights Tunnel and Tai Wai Tunnel) without paying the toll after the implementation of the HKeToll must pay the toll within 14 business days after passing through the tunnel. The vehicle owner should immediately log on to the HKeToll website (hketoll.gov.hk) or mobile app to check and pay the outstanding toll, either by credit card, by following the instructions to generate a QR code to either pay via the Faster Payment System or at 7-Eleven convenience stores by cash. Payments of outstanding tolls can also be made at the four customer service centres and four service outlets.



Motorists should note that late payments will incur a surcharge of $175, and that the maximum penalty for evading tolls is a fine of $5,000 (per trip), and the license of the vehicle concerned will not be renewed.



If vehicle owners need assistance, they can browse the HKeToll website, call the 24-hour customer service hotline 3853 7333, or visit the four customer service centres, four service outlets, two car park service counters, and consultation counters located at the designated MTR stations and the Home Affairs Enquiry Centres in the New Territories District Offices. The locations and service hours of the above-mentioned facilities are shown in Annex 2.



As of May 24, more than 740 000 vehicle tags had been issued, accounting for over 91 per cent of licensed vehicles in Hong Kong, of which about 80 per cent of vehicle owners had opened HKeToll accounts. With the progressive implementation of the HKeToll in Government tolled tunnels, the TD once again appeals to vehicle owners to complete the three steps for HKeToll service as soon as possible: (1) install a vehicle tag, (2) open an HKeToll account and (3) set up an automatic payment means, so as to fully enjoy the convenience of the HKeToll.



Following Lion Rock Tunnel, the HKeToll will be implemented at the three road harbour crossings. Details and the exact date will be announced later.