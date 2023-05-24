The Infamous Queensland dj Christian Krauter Is Impressing Fans with Unique New Compositions

Maroochydore, Queensland May 23, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Fans of EDM music can rejoice as the celebrated producer and DJ Christian Krauter have released brand new tracks, increasing his list of impressive musical creations. With each release, the musician has enhanced his international reach as well. Currently, he is working and exploring different sub-genres of electronic music and these two freshly released tracks are the perfect example of his experiments. The two newly released tracks are ‘the ugly twin chapter one’, and ‘take the long way home’ which are delivering awe-inspiring compositions to the international electronic music industry, leaving the fans impressed.

Now with these two freshly released tracks and the eccentric mixing, the Queensland dj has reached the height. He is impressing fans as well as music critics, expanding his more and more. The musician also showcased his artistic growth and talent by exploring genres like future chill in electro music and trap music. The track ‘the ugly twin chapter one’, is a music-themed short story that carries elements of different genres and sub-genres like future house, dubstep, nu-disco, future chill, electronica, etc. Christian Krauter explained the song tells a story about a hero and the protagonist Sir Edmund Godfrey who have nothing in common with bother Sir Berry Godfrey, despite being twins. The attack presents a unique storyline, capturing the attention of the audience with insane upbeat music and zestful mixing. On the other hand, ‘take the long way home’ has a funky bass rhythm that is mixed perfectly with future house production. Filled with bruising beats, and mellow interludes, the song is an ultimate winner.

Impressing both the fans and the critics, Krauter has done an outstanding job with these two new musical ventures. Some previous tracks of the artist are – ‘Frenzied Hustling’, ‘You Are Not Alone’, ‘Bytes In Dub – DJ LIve Set April’, ‘Attention’, ‘Bass House Rock’, etc. Audiences can listen to the tracks from SoundCloud, Apple Music, and Spotify. For more details, follow the artist on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and his official website.

Christian Krauter’s tracks are a musical treat for everyone:

https://soundcloud.com/christian-krauter-1

