A.D Morrison’s New Book, “Flight of a Unicorn,” Tells the Captivating Story of a Scoundrel Who Embarks on a Quest to Bring Peace to the People of the Highlands and Oban

Fulton Books author A.D Morrison, a loving husband of fifty-three years and proud father to his two daughters, has completed his most recent book, “Flight of a Unicorn”: a gripping adventure that follows the journey of a widower and scoundrel named Alex who sets off to bring peace to his people and fulfill an oath he made.

Raised on his grandparents’ dairy farm in Grays Harbor, Washington, author A.D Morrison’s early life created a solid work ethic and belief that all facts matter. After three years in the Army overseas, he finished college and went on to receive his MBA after beating Hodgkin’s in his late thirties. He completed forty-five-plus years in marketing, over twenty of which was spent at his own company. His favorite hobbies are outdoor activities and traveling to new destinations, which allows him to constantly meet new people and learn all he possibly can.

Morrison writes, “Alex finds his life confining after the Brazilian storm that claimed his wife and child. A chance encounter with a dying old sea captain creates an oath he feels bound to honor. The multi-continent journey takes him to the land of his grandmother and allows him to fulfill his wanderlust’s spirit and complete his father’s dream while finding friends and love. Alex is a borderline scoundrel, even in 1890 standards, that overcomes dangers but believes in fairness. His rascal nature is harnessed by Elizabeth when she channels his fantasies and anchors his dreams. Can they, with the help of friends, bring much needed hope to the Highlands and Oban?”

Published by Fulton Books, A.D Morrison’s book will take readers on an unforgettable adventure as they follow Alex, Elizabeth, and the rest of Oban on their quest to improve the hopes and dreams of Highlanders. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this character-driven historical fiction is sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.

