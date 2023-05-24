Author Virginia Ford’s New Book, “Walk Like a Man,” Takes Readers on an Intimate Journey to Experience How the Author’s Early Life Shaped Her Into Who She is Today

Virginia Ford, a loving wife and mother who enjoys fishing and camping, and has loved Jesus since she was young, has completed her new book, “Walk Like a Man”: a heartfelt memoir detailing the struggles and triumphs experienced by the author as she navigates life, learning to trust God in the process and rely upon her faith throughout her journey.

“I came up with the idea for the name of my book when one evening, as Den and I were walking down a dark and deserted road in Germany, carrying off our garbage, he had me dressed in a fatigue jacket, army baseball hat, and I had on jeans. He said, ‘Jenny, walk like a man.’ I have thought about that many times as I have navigated the roads I have traveled in my life—some good and some very hard,” writes Ford.

“My book is about the first twenty-six years of my life. It sometimes feels like I lost my life and picked up another one. I have been happy and sad, but I have tried to be content in whatever state I have found myself. I have found happiness and contentment in my God, my husband, my children, and grandchildren. God is so good!”

Published by Page Publishing, Virginia Ford’s captivating tale explores how the author’s relationship with God and early acceptance of Christ as her savior has prepared her for all of life’s challenges, providing her the strength to carry through every obstacle placed upon her path. By sharing her deeply personal and honest story, Ford aims to encourage others to seek out God and witness the wonderful gifts he bestows upon his followers, as he has done for the author.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Walk Like a Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

