Author Kerry Jones’s New Book, “THE TABLECLOTH: Falling In Love With True Friendships,” Follows BJ Slone Who is Always “Moving It and Doing It” in Life

Kerry Jones, who recently retired from a thirty-year career with one of the largest New York City-based international and domestic airlines in the world, has completed her new book, “THE TABLECLOTH: Falling In Love With True Friendships”: a captivating novel about BJ Slone.

Pia, Lester, DeBorah, Vanna, Neetha, Brocklyn, Kodi, Elle, and Pamella Moonface, one by one, came into her life. She cherishes and protects all nine of her girlfriends with every ounce of power in her soul. She proved that no force on earth could come between them.

Though led by their faith in their friendships, the girls’ number one rule is to take all their secrets to their graves. Their secrets are only for them and will remain between them. They share everything in their lives, from first loves to careers, to firstborns, to forever loves.

These friendships shared common denominators are spirituality, faith, support, loyalty, love, and secrets. God brought them together. Therefore, they plan on staying together. They cannot and will not live without each other.

BJ Slone could not entertain her girlfriends without first laying down her favorite tablecloth, then creating the most extravagant table setting on top of it. The only thing that rivals her table settings is the best food on the planet, prepared by one of her lifetime best friends, Pia.

Each food stain, wine stain, and tear stain on BJ’s tablecloth tells a story of love, laughter, life, success, friendships, and, of course, secrets.

Author Kerry Jones has traveled halfway around the globe, experiencing different cultures and making great lifelong friends. Her deepest passions are to eat, drink, and laugh wherever she goes in the world and to always make time to kick it with her BFFs every chance she gets.

Whether she is making friends just for a day, when running the New York City Marathon, each time cheering and encouraging everyone in front and behind her to finish the race, or whether it was through her entrepreneurial venture, she always thought of her customers as friends who supported her business.

Kerry writes, “Since I was a little girl, I have always loved receiving gifts—birthday gifts, Christmas gifts, Valentine gifts, or just miscellaneous gifts. Up until the age of twelve, I used to receive five birthday gifts per year—one on my birthday and one on each of my sister’s and brother’s birthdays. I lived under the notion that I had five birthdays per year. All those beautiful gifts, all year long, a good deal for a little girl while it lasted, huh?”

