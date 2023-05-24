Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Shum Shui Po (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Shum Shui Po (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (May 24) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Shum Shui Po.

Wong Tin-shek, aged 81, went missing after he left an elderly home on Pei Ho Street in the small hours today. The staff of the elderly home made a report to Police on the same day.

He is about 1.6 metres tall, 50 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a square face with yellow complexion and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a grey T-shirt, light-coloured sports pants, slippers and carrying a walking stick.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8036 or 9020 6542 or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.