WinADay Casino Player Hits $312,785 Jackpot Playing Air Mail Slot

A WinADay Casino player recently won a $312,785 progressive jackpot on one spin of the unique casinos popular Air Mail slot game. Diane A said she took a deep breath and then burst into tears when she saw what shed won.

Ive lived in a small town for most of my life, and am not exactly a traveler. This year, though, I made a promise to myself to be more adventurous, with max bets being one of them! she told a WinADay customer service agent. So its time to say good-bye to the Great Plains, at least for a while, and travel the country a bit. Maybe even take my first trip abroad!

Diane said shes never been a fan of land-based casinos and has only ever played online, first on her computer and, more recently, on her tablet and phone.

I love how I can play anywhere, whenever I want! she said.

AirMail isnt actually among my favorite games! she laughed. I just landed there to take a bit of a break from my true faves like Cirque de Paris, Full Bloom, Ice Crystals and Vegas Mania!

Air Mails retro design pays tribute to the early days of flying. The symbols on the reels include a vintage seaplane, an early airship, luggage labeled with exotic ports of call, air mail letters to foreign destinations, and a swashbuckling pilot. It has a re-spin feature that gives players the option of trying for a better combination of symbols by spinning one reel again.

WinADay was created by Slotland, an online casino pioneer. Its an instant play online casino with a large collection of unique slots. Many, like Air Mail, are connected to one progressive jackpot.