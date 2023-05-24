Monster Tree Service of Green Country East Joins Tulsa Garden Center’s SpringFest to Promote Environmental Awareness and Sustainable Tree Care

Monster Tree Service of Green Country East, a leading tree service franchise in Tulsa, Oklahoma, proudly announces its participation in the highly anticipated SpringFest event hosted by the Tulsa Garden Center. The event, held on April 7 and 8, 2023, was a vibrant celebration of community engagement, outdoor activities, entertainment, and education on sustainable tree care practices and environmental conservation.

As a company with a strong commitment to environmental awareness and sustainable tree care practices, Monster Tree Service of Green Country East was thrilled to join hands with the Tulsa Garden Center and participate in the SpringFest event. The company’s participation aimed to promote the importance of preserving natural resources, protecting the environment, and creating a healthy ecosystem through proper tree care practices.

During the SpringFest event, Monster Tree Service of Green Country East showcased its expertise in sustainable tree care practices. The company’s highly skilled arborists demonstrated proper tree trimming and pruning techniques, highlighting the importance of maintaining healthy trees and mitigating potential risks to people and property. Additionally, the company provided valuable insights and tips on proper tree care and maintenance to the attendees.

With its state-of-the-art equipment and highly skilled team of arborists, Monster Tree Service of Green Country East offers a wide range of tree care services, including tree trimming, pruning, removal, and more. The company is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality service, using eco-friendly practices and equipment wherever possible.

Monster Tree Service of Green Country East’s participation in the event was highly appreciated by attendees and event organizers alike. The company’s presence contributed to the success of the event and helped raise awareness about the importance of preserving trees and the environment.

SpringFest was free for the public, and all proceeds went to benefit educational programming, beautification, and historic preservation for the 45-acre Woodward Park campus. Monster Tree Service of Green Country East is proud to have contributed to such a great cause and looks forward to supporting future initiatives that help improve the local community.

Originally published at https://presssynergy.com/newsroom/monster-tree-service-of-green-country-east-joins-tulsa-garden-centers-springfest-to-promote-environmental-awareness-and-sustainable-tree-care/