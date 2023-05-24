Hong Kong – Housing Authority endorses enhanced measures to strengthen effectiveness of Marking Scheme for Estate Management Enforcement in Public Housing Estates

Housing Authority endorses enhanced measures to strengthen effectiveness of Marking Scheme for Estate Management Enforcement in Public Housing Estates ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Housing Authority:

The Hong Kong Housing Authority (HA) Subsidised Housing Committee endorsed today (May 24) the implementation of measures to enhance the Marking Scheme for Estate Management Enforcement in Public Housing Estates by increasing penalty points for nine misdeed items related to environmental hygiene, public safety and serious breach of tenancy agreement; and widening the scope of two misdeed items related to environmental hygiene and/or serious breaches of tenancy agreement.

“To tie in with the Government’s proposal to raise the level of fixed penalty for offences related to public cleanliness and obstruction, we have conducted a review on the Marking Scheme and will adopt enhanced measures with a view to providing a safe and hygienic living environment for public rental housing (PRH) residents,” a spokesman for the HA said.

The enhanced measures will take effect in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the revised list of Misdeeds under the Marking Scheme, please see the Annex.

The penalty points of the following nine misdeed items will be increased:



“Littering” – from five to seven; “Disposing of refuse indiscriminately” – from five to seven; “Allowing animal and livestock under charge to foul public places with faeces” – from five to seven; “Obstructing corridors or stairs with sundry items rendering cleansing difficult” – from five to seven; “Causing noise nuisance” – from five to seven; “Dumping or disposing of decoration debris indiscriminately at refuse collection point, within building or in other public areas” – from seven to 15; “Damaging down/sewage pipes causing leakage to the flat below” – from seven to 15, and the warning system will no longer be applicable; “Damaging or stealing Housing Authority’s property” – from seven to 15; and “Using leased premises for illegal purpose” – from seven to 15.



The scope of the following two misdeed items will be widened:



“Refusing repair of leaking pipes or sanitary fittings responsible by the tenant” be amended to “Failure to repair pipes or sanitary fittings for which the tenant is responsible or to rectify unauthorised alterations as demanded by HA”; and “Illegal hawking of cooked food” be amended to “Illegal hawking of commodities or services; supplying, promoting, soliciting or advertising of commodities or services that is commercial in nature but without HA’s prior approval”.

“The HA will step up publicity on the revised Marking Scheme, and will issue a gentle reminder to PRH residents prior to implementation,” the spokesman said.