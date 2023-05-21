Last Chance to Get Bestselling Book “The C-Level Marriage: Redefined” for Free

The C-Level Marriage: Redefined” by Dave and Melissa McCrery has become an Amazon Bestseller and has been praised for its practical and actionable advice on how to create a powerful co-leadership model in marriage.

College Station, Texas, United States – WEBWIRE – Sunday, May 21, 2023

I love so many things in this book! Most of all it inspires us, after 18 years of marriage, to be co-creators of something new, exciting, and stronger in our marriage! Joanne Pugliese I was pleasantly surprised to discover how the principles presented in this book not only improved our relationship as a couple, and in our business but also empowered me in my professional leadership. – Jennifer Tate

The C-Level Marriage Redefined by Dave and Melissa McCrery has become an Amazon Bestseller and has been praised for its practical and actionable advice on how to create a powerful co-leadership model in marriage. With the promotion ending today, May 21th, readers have one last chance to download the book for free. Dont miss out on the opportunity to transform your marriage into a powerful partnership. Here are just a few of the positive reviews the book has received:

This book is a game changer for any couple looking to take their marriage to the next level. The principles outlined in The C-Level Marriage: Redefined are practical, insightful, and transformational. Highly recommend! – Sarah W.

Ive read a lot of books on marriage, but this one is by far the most impactful. Dave and Melissa McCrery have a unique perspective on co-leadership that has truly transformed my mindset around marriage. This is a must-read for any couple looking to build a stronger and more fulfilling marriage. – Mark T.