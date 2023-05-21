Patrick H. Dockery’s “Vietnam Was More Than Just the Killing” Was Exhibited at the LibLearnX 2023

San Diego California, USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, May 20, 2023

LTC Patrick H. Dockerys Vietnam Was More Than Just the Killing at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience (LLX) 2023 last January 27-30, 2023, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. The book display was made possible by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet.

Vietnam Was More Than Just the Killing provides insights into the life of a soldier during an active war. As a young officer who saw action in the Vietnam War, he was tasked with various assignments with problems he had to deal with.

To make the storytelling more like its in real-time, the author designed it to be journal-like. The book tells how the young soldier was assigned different tasks that included looking for signs of enemies in the forest to keep their trail and members safe from invasion and attacks. It gives insights to the readers on how soldiers deal with the challenges that are part of their tasks.

Other challenging tasks include surviving the day-to-day of the war, getting food rations, and finding drinkable water. The author also explains how the canines were utilized in completing an assignment. The authors creativity and humor help bring flashes of images as the readers read through the passages page by page.

The book reveals how a soldier survives the active war as he deals with the dilemmas that come with the tasks given. Dockery also provides lessons in his retelling of experiences. Each soldier should be responsible for keeping himself and his brothers safe.

LTC Patrick H. Dockery was the second born of eight children in the Canal Zone, Republic of Panama, just like his father. His grandfather, a United States citizen, had worked on the construction of the Panama Canal and received the Roosevelt Medal for his year-long service. His mother, of pure German lineage, had been brought to the Canal Zone as an infant and remained there until his fathers retirement from the government.

He grew up amongst the military, spending time on all the bases on the Atlantic side of the Isthmus. Military service, duty, and belief in the federal government were revered subjects as he grew up. Everything was positive in supporting their lifestyle.

Being so close to an actual jungle environment, it was not uncommon for him to spend complete days playing games like soldiers, cowboys and Indians, hide and seek, and more. He and his siblings knew and loved the jungle, along with their secret trails and hidden forts they built. Importantly, they learned to recognize what was dangerous, what bit or chewed, and how to identify them.

Knowing that after college he was likely going to Vietnam, he researched small colleges with a Reserve Officers Training Course (ROTC). In his sophomore year, he met the woman whom he later married at the end of his junior year. Their marriage, which has lasted over thirty-seven years, also proved beneficial for his college education. He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, with a strong minor in the sciences and coaching philosophies.

Vietnam Was More Than Just the Killing: The Untold Day To Day History

Author| LTC Patrick H. Dockery

Published Date| February 28, 2023

Publisher| Trafford Publishing

Genre| General