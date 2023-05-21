Hong Kong – Murder in Yuen Long

Murder in Yuen Long *******************



Police are investigating a murder case happened in Yuen Long yesterday (May 20) night, in which a 54-year-old woman died.

At 7.26pm, Police received a report that a woman was found lying unconsciously on a footpath on Kam Pok Road East.



Police officers sped to the scene and found multiple cut wounds on the woman’s neck and back. Also sustaining multiple injuries on her body, the woman was certified dead at scene.



After initial investigation, the case was classified as murder.



An electric saw, a 30 centimetres long beef knife and a pair of gloves in suspected connection with the case were seized at scene. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.

Active investigation by the District Crime Squad of Yuen Long District is underway.