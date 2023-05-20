Hong Kong – HKETO, Brussels supports “Transformative Hong Kong” architecture exhibition at Venice Biennale (with photo)

HKETO, Brussels supports “Transformative Hong Kong” architecture exhibition at Venice Biennale (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) is pleased to support the architecture exhibition “Transformative Hong Kong”, to be staged at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – Biennale Architettura 2023 – at La Biennale di Venezia (Venice Biennale), in Venice, Italy.

Speaking at the grand opening of the architecture exhibition on the afternoon of May 19 (Venice time), Deputy Representative of HKETO, Brussels Mr Henry Tsoi remarked that Hong Kong had one of the most recognisable skylines of any city in the world. Hong Kong has iconic buildings and record-breaking bridges, and is forging ahead with massive, ambitious projects like the West Kowloon Cultural District, as the city looks forward to the Northern Metropolis.

“This exhibition celebrates Hong Kong as a vibrant and complex city, which has many qualities that are both critically difficult and critically inspiring, driving architects to find creative, innovative and sustainable solutions for the challenges that we are facing. I think the exhibition succeeds in delivering insights,” Mr Tsoi said.

“Transformative Hong Kong” is a Collateral Event of the Venice Biennale, organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation and the Hong Kong Arts Development Council, and sponsored by Create Hong Kong. The exhibition introduces Hong Kong as a city on the cusp of its next development phase from institutional, creative community and public perspectives, and gives international and local audiences unique insights into the key urban issues facing Hong Kong in the near future.

The architectural theme of the Venice Biennale this year is “The Laboratory of the Future”. It will be open from May 20 until November 26, 2023.