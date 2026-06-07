iPhone Fold picture leakage, Nvidia RTX Spark is main, Week 23 in evaluation

Another week, another number of collapsible iPhone stories. The very first is a huge one, coming directly from Ice Universe; it’s a picture of the gadget in the wild. The picture reveals the White/Silver surface of the inaugural collapsible and validates its stocky shape.

Another report declares the collapsible iPhone will have a vapor chamber for cooling. It’s not unexpected, considered that the iPhone Pro designs have a vapor chamber.

Motorola revealed the Edge (2026) for the United States and Canadian markets. The phone brings a smaller sized 6.3-inch screen than its predecessor and will go on sale on June 11 with a $600 price in the United States.

Motorola’s statements continued with the Edge 70 Pro. The brand-new design shows up with a familiar-looking specification sheet headlined by a 6.7-inch 144Hz OLED display screen, a Dimensity 8350 chipset, and a 6,000 mAh battery with 90W charging. The phone is currently offered in choose markets, with prices beginning at ₤ 599.99 in the UK.

Huawei likewise broadened its nova lineup with the nova 16 Ultra. The gadget stands apart with a 200MP primary electronic camera and a big 7,000 mAh battery, while likewise providing satellite messaging assistance. The nova 16 Ultra is presently special to China, where it begins at CNY 4,199.

Nvidia likewise made headings at Computex with the unveiling of its RTX Spark platform. The brand-new Arm-based chip integrates as much as 20 CPU cores with Blackwell graphics, using RTX 5070-class efficiency and approximately 128GB of combined memory. Nvidia states the platform is created for AI work, video gaming, and material development, and it is anticipated to power a brand-new generation of premium Windows laptop computers and compact desktops later on this year.

Microsoft participated on the RTX Spark train with the statement of the Surface Laptop Ultra, its most effective Surface ever, which will introduce in the fall, RTX Spark in tow.

We took the Oppo Find X9 Ultra to the UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest, and share a few of our preferred pictures with you guys!

The iPhone 18 Pro might have 2 various battery capabilities, depending upon the area. The Chinese design with a physical SIM will get a 4,056 mAh battery, while the United States design, which will be eSIM, will get a 4,288 mAh power pack.

Xiaomi included a brand-new ‘Bold Yellow’ paint task to the Poco X8 Pro. It signs up with the Teal, White, and Black designs.

Inspect out our contrast in between the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro, likewise coming on video.