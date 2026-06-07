Weekly offers: Xiaomi 17T series, 17 Ultra, and Google’s Pixel 10 phones on discount rate

The Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, which were revealed last month and went on sale recently, continue to be readily available with their launch uses undamaged. The flagship Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are likewise presently marked down. In addition, offers are readily available on choose Google Pixel designs and numerous other mobile phones.

Xiaomi 17T is readily available with a ₤ 150 discount rate at checkout, whereas the Xiaomi 17T Pro is qualified for a ₤ 200 discount rate. The basic 17T includes a 6.59-inch display screen, a Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, triple rear electronic cameras, and a 6,500 mAh battery.

The 17T Pro includes a 6.83-inch screen and is powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC. It likewise gets a comparable triple rear video camera setup , however houses a bigger 7,000 mAh battery with 50W cordless charging assistance.

If you’re trying to find something more effective from Xiaomi, the flagship 17 and 17 Ultra are likewise offered on sale.

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Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with the Ultra alternative providing a state-of-the-art Leica rear cam system. The base Xiaomi 17 is a compact phone with a 6.3-inch screen and a 6,330 mAh battery, whereas the Ultra gets a 6.9-inch screen and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Next, we’ve got a number of Google Pixel phones consisting of the current Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

While the cost cut isn’t a huge one, you do get a totally free Google television Streamer 4K with the purchase of the phones. In regards to hardware, the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro XL get high-end screens and the Tensor G5 chipset, whereas the 10a is stuck to the older Tensor G4 SoC.

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Amongst the 3, the 10 Pro XL has the very best rear cams and battery. The XL likewise has a bigger display screen compared to the others.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is not on sale today, however you can obtain a Galaxy S25 FE with a modest ₤ 100 discount rate.

It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Exynos 2400 chipset, and a triple rear video camera setup. The handset loads a 4,900 mAh battery with cordless charging consisted of.

Assembling the list, Motorola’s 2025 flagship flip phone, the Razr 60 Ultra, is offered with a ₤ 300 cost cut.

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The clamshell collapsible functions a 7.0-inch internal screen and a 4.0-inch cover screen. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and uses a 4,700 mAh battery and double 50MP rear electronic cameras.

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