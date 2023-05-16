Soccer.com and The Soccer Tournament Partner on Groundbreaking Soccer Tournament

Unprecedented, $1M, Winner-Take-All, 7v7 Soccer Championship will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on June 1-4, 2023

Soccer.com, a Sports Endeavors business and America’s leading online soccer store, and The Soccer Tournament (TST) announced a comprehensive partnership today.

The Soccer Tournament, from the independent sports organization behind the successful The Basketball Tournament – TBT Enterprises, is a 32-team, million-dollar, winner-take-all soccer tournament being held in Cary, North Carolina from June 1 – 4.

The partnership, created to enhance the fan experience, features Soccer.com as the exclusive on-site retailer at the TST event. An official TST Online Store will also be launched on Soccer.com later this month. In addition to providing on-site and online shopping experiences for TST fans, Soccer.com will create and distribute original digital content to showcase the event to Soccer.com’s global audience.

“We’re very excited to partner with the TST team and be a part of this inaugural, game-changing soccer competition,” said Sports Endeavors Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Moylan. “TST will be an electrifying tournament that ignites fan interest.”

“We’re thrilled to offer fans at the Cary, North Carolina event exclusive TST merchandise and a fun shopping experience. Through our overall collaboration and digital partnership with TST, we will also be able to share the story of the tournament with fans everywhere,” added Brian Berklich, Chief Marketing Officer at Sports Endeavors.

TST recently unveiled its 32-team field including players representing Borussia Dortmund, Hashtag United, Wolverhampton, West Ham, Wrexham, Serie B’s Como 1907, Israeli Premier League’s Hapoel Tel Aviv, MLS’s Charlotte FC, Clint Dempsey’s Team Dempsey, and US Women, a team organized by Heather O’Reilly and coached by Mia Hamm featuring former USWNT members.

Soccer stars Cesc Fabregas (Como 1907), Clint Dempsey (Team Dempsey), Eddie Johnson (Team Dempsey), Kyle Martino (Sneaky Fox FC), Jimmy Conrad (Conrad & Beasley United), former NFL wide receiver Chad OchoCinco Johnson (Nati SC), and popular social media star Noah Beck (Borussia Dortmund), among many others, have all signed on to participate.

“The best you can hope for when launching a new event is to form best-in-class partnerships,” remarks Jon Mugar, founder and CEO of TST. “Not only does Soccer.com bring tremendous value as the top online soccer retailer in the country, but it is also headquartered where we will be playing. We share an ambitious vision of the future of the sport and are committed to ensuring this event is a big part of it.”

All TST games will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Games will be played on six different fields all at the same time, including the main stadium, which will be split into two different fields. TST’s $1 million, winner-take-all championship game will be Sunday, June 4.

ABOUT TBT ENTERPRISES

Founded in 2014, TBT Enterprises specializes in hosting high-stakes, open-application sporting events distributed across the world. TBT Enterprises’ first property, The Basketball Tournament (TBT), has crowned nine champions, awarded more than $12 million in prizes, and ushered in innovations such as the Elam Ending® and its signature postgame bracket celebration, since adopted by the NBA and NCAA respectively. Launching June 2023, The Soccer Tournament (TST) will mark TBT Enterprises’ expansion into sports beyond basketball. For more information on TBT Enterprises and its various properties, visit TheTournament.com.

ABOUT THE SOCCER TOURNAMENT (TST)

Launching in June 2023, The Soccer Tournament (TST) is the newest creation from TBT Enterprises. TST is an open-application, million-dollar, winner-take-all competition. Teams will face off in a 32-team, World Cup model. It will feature a 7v7 format and host teams from all across the world. For more information on TST, visit TheTournament.com.

About Soccer.com

Soccer.com, a Sports Endeavors, LLC business, helps people pursue their passion for sport by delivering unrivaled service and selection, expert advice, and stories of inspiration. What started out as a small family business nearly 40 years ago has grown into one of the world’s leading soccer retailers.

Soccer.com works with leading youth soccer clubs, passionate soccer players, their parents and coaches, and fans to deliver to them the apparel and gear they need to enjoy the game they love. To find out more visit: www.soccer.com .