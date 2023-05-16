2023 Jersey City Jazz Festival Lineup Announced

The Jersey City Jazz Festival is back and better than ever for its 10th anniversary celebration from June 1-4, 2023. The festival will kick off with JC Jazz Nights on Thursday (6/1) and Friday (6/2) at various venues throughout the city. It will culminate in a two-day free outdoor festival on Saturday (6/3) and Sunday (6/4) at the newly renovated Exchange Place Plaza, presented by Exchange Place Alliance and produced by Riverview Jazz. The festival will also partner with the Bike JC Ward Tour on Sunday, June 5, and serve as its finish line along the Hudson Waterfront.

There is no shortage of talent for this years festival. Guitar lovers will be treated to performances by the incomparable Bill Frisell Trio (6/3), gypsy master Stephane Wrembels Django A GoGo (6/4), and Walter Parks & The Unlawful Assembly (6/2). Latin Jazz aficionados should be thrilled to hear Sonido Solar w/ legendary special guest Eddie Palmieri (6/3), the iconic Tpica 73s 50th anniversary party (6/1 White Eagle Hall), trombonist Doug Beavers Luna (6/4), as well as dance classes by Salsa Fever on2. Vocal fans wont want to miss happy hour with Kate Curran & Ron Affif Duo (6/1), WBGOs Lezlie Harrison (6/2), and the soulful Emily Braden (6/3). On Thursday (6/1) jazz buffs will dig T.K. Blues tribute to trombonists Benny Powell and Melba Liston Shades of Melba and Benny, and pianist Nick Masters will open with his trio.

The Jersey City Jazz Festival has once again partnered with NYC jazz club, Smalls Live, to present a lineup of straight-ahead jazz. The tented club stage will feature performances from pianist Miki Yamanaka, Spike Wilners Ancient Aliens, saxophonist Eric Wyatts Quartet feat. Jeff Tain Watts, and organist Akiko Tsurugas quartet featuring Jerry Weldon and Joe Magnarelli on Saturday June 3rd. On June 4th the pianist Jon Davis will lead a trio and trumpeter Philip Harper brings his Pham Expression ensemble. The Jersey City Jazz Festival always presents a diverse slate of music and 2023 is no exception. There will be a Gospel on the Pier show Sunday (6/4) at noon by the great Joshua Nelson. Nelson has performed with such gospel greats as Albertina Walker, Kirk Franklin and Dorothy Norwood. On Friday (6/2) Nimbus Arts Center and Cool Vines present Winard Harpers Jazz Tap Extravaganza featuring dancers Jason Samuels Smith, AC Lincoln, and Megha Vadehra. The innovative saxophonist Tony Malaby will hold fort at Nuckys at Hudson Hound on Thursday and Friday late nights with his Turnpike Trio. Saturday (6/3) will feature performances from vibraphonist Nikara Warrens Black Wall Street and the Radam Schwartz Organ Big Band. Saturday evening will feature two post-festival events at the Hyatt House situated right at the festival – a jam session run by guitarist Charlie Sigler and a rooftop performance from Martin Kelley Affinity. The Sugar Tone Brass Band will be marching on the starting and finishing lines of the Bike JC Ward Tour Sunday 6/4. The event will conclude with a post-fest jam session at Moores Place on Monticello Ave.

This years festival is so exciting for many reasons, says Riverview Jazz director Bryan Beninghove. We are at a new permanent location, which is unbelievable – the views, the

transportation, the amenities – just awesome. Were going to feature four days of unique high quality performances, a lot for free and some ticketed events that can help support our music community. This is the first time since the pandemic that we have been able to match the scope of the festival as it was pre-Covid. A perfect way to celebrate 10 years!

“We are so pleased to support and provide a new home for the amazing Jersey City Jazz Festival in the newly renovated Exchange Place Plaza,” said Elizabeth Cain, Executive Director of the Exchange Place Alliance. “We happily welcome Jersey City residents, their friends and jazz fans from everywhere to enjoy the totally reimagined plaza.” The Jersey City Jazz Festival began in 2013 as the Riverview Jazz Festival and spent the first 5 years in Riverview-Fisk Park, in the Heights neighborhood of Jersey City. It has since become a city-wide event attracting thousands of local and global attendees. Riverview Jazz is a Jersey City-based non-profit that produces many exciting events year-round including the Latin Jazz/Salsa series Pierfest and Msica Hoboken.

Its really great to have our ticketed events back into the fold, says Beninghove. It is so important to support our local venues and put a shine on all the work they do all year long. We strongly encourage attendees to check out some of the JC Jazz Nights shows and to purchase VIP tickets. The intimate vibes of the club experience will be incredible and every ticket sale/donation helps us keep the festival free to the public. Its not many festivals where you can get this close to these amazing artists. Admission to the two-day outdoor event is free-to-the-public, with a suggested donation of $10-$20 per attendee. A VIP experience presented by Corcoran Sawyer Smith for $150 includes preferred seating, commemorative 2023 T-shirt, drink tickets, tote bag, and access to the VIP lounge at the Hyatt House Rooftop. Ticketed events, VIP tickets, information on directions, parking, volunteering, and links to the artists, can be found at www.JerseyCityJazzFestival.com. For information on registering for the Bike JC Ward tour, visit BikeJC.Org. The presenting sponsor of the Jersey City Jazz Festival is Exchange Place Alliance and the Jazz Master sponsor is RWJ Barnabas. Other main sponsors and partners include Goya, Jersey City Cultural Affairs, Hudson County Cultural Affairs, Broad Management, Fords Gin, Hyatt House, and many more. Riverview Jazz is supported in part by public funds from the Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund. See website for full list of community partners and sponsors.

Jersey City Jazz Festival Schedule

Thursday June 1

– JCJF Opening party w/ Tpica 73 50th Anniversary

White Eagle Hall 8pm, $25/$40

337 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302

– T.K. Blue Shades of Melba & Benny, Nick Masters Trio

Brennan Courthouse 7pm, $25

583 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306

– Happy Hour with Kate Curran & Ron Affif Duo

The Junto 6-8pm, $25

68 Mercer Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

– Tony Malaby Turnpike Trio

Nuckys 9pm & 11pm shows, $25

8 Erie St A, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Friday June 2

– Walter Parks & The Unlawful Assembly

The Statuary 7pm

53 Congress Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307

– Winard Harpers Jazz Tap Extravaganza feat. Jason Samuel Smith, AC Lincoln, &

Megha Vadehra

Nimbus Arts Center 7pm, $25/35

329 Warren Street, Jersey City 07302

– Tony Malaby Turnpike Trio

Nuckys 9pm & 11pm shows, $25

8 Erie St A, Jersey City, NJ 07302

– Moores Place: Jam Session 7pm Free

189 Monticello Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304

– Happy Hour with Lezlie Harrison

Canopy Hotel 5pm, Free

159 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Saturday June 3: Exchange Place Plaza

RWJ Barnabas Health Stage

– Riverview Jazz All-Stars Noon

– Emily Braden 2pm

– Record Riot Takeover w/ Nico and Bad Habits 4pm

– Bill Frisell Trio 6pm

Exchange Place Pier Stage

– Radam Schwartz Organ Big Band 4pm

– Sonido Solar feat. Eddie Palmieri 8pm

Fords Gin Row

– Miki Yamanaka Trio 1pm

– Spike Wilner Ancient Aliens 3pm

– Eric Wyatt Quartet feat. Jeff Tain Watts 5pm

– Akiko Tsuruga Quartet 7pm

Hyatt House After Hours

– Charlie Sigler Jam Session 9:30pm Terrace

– Martin Kelley Affinity 10pm Rooftop

Sunday June 4: Exchange Place Plaza

RWJ Barnabas Health Stage

– Stephane Wrembel Django A GoGo 1pm

– Sugar Tone Brass Band 2:30

– Nikara presents Black Wall Street 4:30

Pier Stage

– Joshua Nelson: Gospel on the Pier Noon

– Doug Beavers Luna 5:30pm

Fords Gin Row

– Jon Davis Trio 1:30pm

– Philip Harper Phamily Quintet 3:30pm

After-party

– Moores Place 7pm

189 Monticello Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 0730

Contact:

Bryan Beninghove, Executive Director

(201) 920-7209

bryan ( @ ) riverviewjazz dot org

Stephen Gritzan, PR & Social Media

stephen ( @ ) riverviewjazz dot org

###