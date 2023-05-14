Knee Pain Relief Exercise Routine from Intermountain Health

Knee pain is often caused by weakness and tightness in the muscles and tendons that connect to the knees.

“This can lead to a negative interference with everyday life,” said Jeffrey Beck Intermountain Health exercise specialist.

Fortunately, he said, there are some simple things individuals can do to relieve pain that don’t involve surgery or medications. Beck suggests doing the following stretches a few times per week to limber up the muscles supporting the knee.

1) Standing Hamstring Stretch:

Stand on your right foot with your left foot in front of you, heel on the floor with toes pointed up.

Hinge forward from your hips and bend your right knee as you sit back a bit, keeping your left leg straight.

You should feel this stretch up through the hamstrings.

Hold for 30 seconds and then switch legs.

Repeat 3 times per leg.

2) Calf Stretch:

Stand in front of a wall with one leg straight behind you and the other in front of you slightly bent.

Place your hands on the wall and push against it, keeping your back leg straight with your heels planted on the floor.

You should feel this stretching the calf muscle.

Hold for 30 seconds and then switch legs.

Repeat 3 times per leg.

3) Quad Stretch:

Lie on one side and keep the bottom leg straight and bend the top knee so your foot is by your butt.

Hold the top foot with your hand, pulling it toward your butt.

You should feel this stretching your quadriceps.

Hold for 30 seconds and then switch legs.

Repeat 3 times per leg.

“The beauty of it is it doesn’t take a whole lot of time or expensive equipment,” said Beck. “If you have knee pain, you can repeat these as often as needed throughout the day to help loosen up.”

For other suggestions on living the healthiest life possible, see Intermountain Health LiVe Well.

