Get Classy at Caviar Bar to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day and Restaurant Week

Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant, inside of Resorts World Las Vegas, has multiple special offers and menus throughout the month of May and is even a contributing restaurant to local non-profit food bank Three Square’s 2023 Restaurant Week in June.

See more information on their specials below:

Cinco de Mayo | Friday, May 5, 2023

Caviar Bar is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a “Cinco de Komos” mixer from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in their bar area. For $25 per person, guests can enjoy Komos Caviar Taquitos, Komos Tequila Shot and a Lofi Punchbowl, a low ABV cocktail. Additional tequila and caviar pairings will be available for purchase. Reservations and purchases for these tickets can be accessible through this link.

Kentucky Derby | Saturday, May 6, 2023

Get your horses, hats and bowties ready and dine at Caviar Bar for a Kentucky Derby After Party. From 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., in their bar area, guests can enjoy a specialty Mint Julep cocktail made with a special batch bourbon, Horse Soldier. Dressing up is highly encouraged as Caviar Bar will be giving away a bottle of bourbon, autographed by two green berets (some of the American heroes and founders of Horse Soldier Bourbon), for best dressed. The race will be replayed during this event.

Mother’s Day | Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, 2023

Treat mom to a fun twist for dinner with a weekend long “Brunch for Dinner” special menu or treat mom by taking home a tin of Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt’s brand of Caspy Caviar. Carry out caviar is available for pre-order starting May 1, from May 9 – May 14, guests can take home a 30 gram, 50 gram or 125 gram tin of either Osetra Classic, Osetra Gold, Osetra Special Reserve, Kaluga, Kaluga Gold or Kaluga Special Reserve caviar. For $25 more, guests can add on traditional caviar accompaniments including creme fraiche, egg white, egg yolk, shallot, caper and blini. Pre-orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at (702) 676-7936 or emailing rebecca@caviarbarlv.com. Additionally, pre-orders can be picked up inside the restaurant or be delivered for an additional cost.

“Brunch for Dinner” special menu includes:

– Osetra Caviar Service ($85)

20 grams of caviar with traditional accoutrements

– Avocado Toast with Caviar ($32)

Topped with avocado, quail eggs and caviar on brioche

– Caviar Eggs ($65)

Soft scrambled eggs, 10 grams of Kaluga caviar, creme fraiche and chives

– Wagyu Steak Frites ($65)

Made with Australian wagyu, au poivre sauce and fries

Restaurant Week | Monday, June 5, 2023 – Friday, June 16, 2023

From June 5 – June 16, Caviar Bar is taking part in Three Square’s Restaurant Week. Caviar Bar’s 2023 prix fixe menu for Restaurant Week includes:

– First Course:

Shrimp Toast with a three caviar sauce

– Second Course (Choice of):

Australian Caesar Salad made with bacon, egg, avocado, parmesan, croutons

Salmon Tartare with quail egg, brioche, fennel fronds

– Third Course (Choice of):

Spaghetti Pomodoro made with San Marzano tomatoes and basil

Alaskan Black Cod made with baby bok choy, yuzu beurre blanc

– Fourth Course:

Caviar Ball Blackberry Cheesecake

Caviar Bar’s Restaurant Week Menu will be priced at $80 per person with the option of adding on a wine pairing for $30.

For more information, to view the menu, to book a reservation and more, please visit www.caviarbarlv.com.

About Caviar Bar Las Vegas

Caviar Bar Las Vegas, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, is a social dining venue, complete with a full-service bar and sit down tables, for guests to enjoy the delicacy of caviar that was once reserved as an indulgence for the privileged that was served on special occasions. Caviar Bar is a “Seafood + More” concept with dishes by Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt, who was raised in Australia and has earned and currently owns a Michelin star restaurant located in New York City.

In partnership, Caviar Bar Las Vegas is owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, in which the two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun’s first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer.

Caviar Bar Las Vegas is open daily, Sunday – Thursday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Follow Caviar Bar Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.