Children’s Book “Who’s in Your Cloud?” by DeAnn Martin Will Be Exhibited at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 20, 2023

The charming childrens book Whos in Your Cloud? by DeAnn Martin will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The book festival will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Ready to embark on an exciting adventure that will tickle imaginations and warm hearts? Then join Zoe Grace, Lily Hope, and Rosie Faith, three sisters who are on a mission to solve the mystery of Whos in Your Cloud?

In this delightful and engaging childrens book, author DeAnn Martin weaves a magical tale that will capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages. Through playful rhymes and charming illustrations, young readers will be transported to a world of wonder and mystery.

As the sisters embark on their quest to unravel the secrets of the cloud, they discover an absolute treasure of love and encouragement.

This is a book that will inspire and delight readers of all ages. It is a perfect addition to any home or school library and makes a wonderful gift for childrens birthdays or other special occasions.

Figure out the mystery of the cloud. Join Zoe Grace, Lily Hope, and Rosie Faith on their quest. Get a copy of Whos in Your Cloud? by DeAnn Martin on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Moreover, make sure to visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to check out the books display.

Whos in Your Cloud?

Author | DeAnn Martin

Genre | Childrens books

Publisher | Trilogy Christian Publishing

Published date | December 8, 2022

Author

K.DeAnn Pelton-Martin is the loving daughter of a Baptist preacher and a home economics teacher from the small town of Wewoka, Oklahoma. Mother of two and grandmother (Gigi) of three, DeAnn is a nationally certified interpreter for the deaf.

She holds an MAEd in counseling with an emphasis on deafness and has enjoyed a much-loved career working with the deaf community. DeAnns love of interpreting music and reading, as well as her desire to share Gods love, ignites her passion for writing.