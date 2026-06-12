Death of Indian seafarers: Akhilesh blames ‘weak’ diplomacy

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday flayed the Centre’s diplomacy following the deaths of 3 Indian seafarers after a United States military strike on the Palau-flagged industrial vessel MT Settebello off the Oman coast on Wednesday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/12/400x225/Samajwadi-Party-chief-Akhilesh-Yadav---HT-file-_1781284137777.jpg"alt ="Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)"title ="Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Indians are passing away throughout the world since of our weak diplomacy. We missed out on the chance to produce our mark in worldwide politics by getting war in the gulf stopped however our federal government stopped working to make its mark and therefore stopped working to conserve a lot of lives lost in war continuous,”he declared while speaking to media in Kasganj.

Previously, dealing with an event there, Yadav declared that the Samajwadi Party federal government had actually constantly prioritised advancement in the Kasganj-Etah area. He pointed out the facility of a significant power plant in Etah and the building and construction of roadways throughout his program.

The SP chief declared that the 108 emergency situation ambulance service presented by the Samajwadi federal government had actually degraded. “Patients checking out medical facilities discover neither medical professionals nor medications,” he declared, including that main schools are closing down while alcohol stores are opening throughout the state.

The Kannauj MP even more declared that adulterated fuel combined with ethanol is being offered and questioned the effect of the federal government’s ethanol mixing policy. On the farm front, Yadav declared that farmers’ earnings has actually not doubled, they are not getting appropriate MSP and roaming livestock are harmful crops.

On paper leakages, he declared: “BJP looks for votes in the name of the cow, however we concentrate on really serving them.” He advised his celebration employees to stay alert versus declared efforts to erase opposition votes. “We need to validate votes in every town and family,” he stated, declaring that individuals of Uttar Pradesh have actually chosen to bring the SP back to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.