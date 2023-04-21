BMW Enlists Roster of Artists and Creators to Present the First-Ever BMW XM “Label Red” Sports Activity Vehicle at Coachella.

– Newly launched 738-horsepower BMW XM Label Red Sports Activity Vehicle headlines the BMW model range.

BMW returned as the official automotive partner of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival for the fifth time to celebrate the launch of the 738-horsepower plug-in hybrid electric BMW XM Label Red in a big way. To showcase the bold spirit and individuality of the special edition range-topping Sports Activity Vehicle, the company assembled a global team of likeminded artists and cultural creators to express themselves alongside the extroverted BMW XM Label Red. Performers including Charli XCX, Earthgang and Uncle Waffles, as well as the female German rapper du jour Badmomzjay, Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Nija Charles, and South Korean choreographer Leejung Lee recorded their initial encounters with the first electrified high-performance product offering from BMW M. The campaign is an extension of a project which began last winter during Art Basel Miami Beach.

Founded in 1999 as a mecca for creators and performers from all walks of life, Coachella remains at the center of the global arts and culture scene. The festival occurs annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California and features musical artists from several genres of music, including rock, pop, hip hop, and electronic dance music, in addition to various art installations, sculptures, and immersive exhibits.

Our goal is to be at the heart of where the creative magic happens and Coachella is an excellent platform to foster new conversations with emerging talents as well as established artists, said Stefan Ponikva, Vice President Brand Communication, Brand Experience. BMW wants to enable artists musicians, designers, actors, storytellers to express themselves and engage with our brand and the first-ever BMW XM.

Much like the artists who bring Coachella to life, the BMW XM Label Red exudes star power with its striking silhouette, illuminated BMW kidney grille, and signature Toronto Red exterior trim. The bold design continues inside the cabin with a rear passenger area that was modelled after a luxurious lounge, complete with diamond quilted BMW Individual Vintage Merino leather seats set beneath a three-dimensional sculptural prism headliner containing 100 separate LED lights. Under the hood, the driver commands 738-horsepower from the same drivetrain that propels BMWs newest race car the BMW M Hybrid V8.

