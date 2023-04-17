Accounting Business Solutions by JCS: As Featured in a Spring/Summer 2023 Issue of Forbes & Fortune

Accounting Business Solutions by JCS is proud to announce their feature in Forbes & Fortune’s special section, Extraordinary Women in Business: Detroit, which is dedicated to highlighting women in business throughout the US who display the entrepreneurial characteristics inherent in success and longevity in business today.

This opportunity was presented to JCS founder Jennifer O’Brien because of the company’s remarkable ability to efficiently provide small to midsize manufacturers and distributors with guidance, training, and support on their selection and implementation of the accounting software that is best suited for their businesses.

This requires O’Brien and her team to give specialized guidance in how to gain visibility, control, and expert management of all aspects of business operations ranging from inventory and sales to customer relations and EDI.

Through her field, technical, and advisory experience and personal insight, O’Brien has taken part in the success of hundreds of companies.

“Intuitive software programs with built-in interfaces do exist, but with so many to choose from at various price points, it’s difficult to know where to start and what’s best for the business. That’s where we come in,” O’Brien comments in the article.

As the Forbes & Fortune feature article emphasizes, JCS offers accounting business solutions that help businesses streamline their accounting processes, manage their sales pipelines, heighten their customer retention levels, and improve their bottom line. JCS’ team, renowned for being passionate about helping businesses succeed, offers a variety of accounting software solutions, from inventory management and visibility to CRM and sales commission simplification.

Recognized nationally, O’Brien’s journey as a businesswoman began in the late 80s in her home as she helped a handful of referrals learn the new software programs that were being launched. This special edition of recognizes the dedication and innovation of extraordinary women in business, and JCS is proud have Jennifer O’Brien in this issue’s spotlight.

Emphasizing how O’Brien and her team distinguish themselves in the business accounting software sector, the Forbes & Fortune article also details O’Brien’s career in the Computer Science and Technology industries prior to starting her company.

From a home-based business servicing a handful of clients in the late 80s, Accounting Business Solutions by JCS has grown into a large operation with 30 sites in many major cities throughout the US in addition to Detroit, a primary home base; among them, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas.

With expertise in Sage 100, Sage 50, and QuickBooks, Accounting Business Solutions by JCS doubles down on their competitive uniqueness by taking a consultative approach to addressing each client’s concerns, questions, and challenges.

As their self-described best aspect, JCS’ commitment to their clients is based upon their conviction that client success means long-term retention. They strive to form collaborative relationships with their clients to ensure optimal results from project to project without cutting corners or compromise.

In addition to her commitment to the growth and profitability of her small- to mid-market U.S. manufacturing and distribution clients, Jennifer O’Brien is dedicated to encouraging female entrepreneurs with a flair for tech to start their own tech company. As she says, “Attack, battle, and go for it. It’s cool to be a geeky girl.”