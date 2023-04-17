Innovation in Product Development

It’s a smart world after all.

As the product development industry heads into 2023, the team at ARRK North America, Inc. are ecstatic about this well overdue return to a sense of normalcy. And, while we continue to navigate this new world outlook, ARRK kicked the year off right by attending CES® 2023 in Las Vegas this past January. Joined by over 115,000 industry professionals in attendance, the ARRK North America team was full boots on the ground ready to partake in all the activities CES® 2023 had to offer. It came as no surprise that ARRK’s exceptional Sales team was excited to return to these in-person gatherings, and while catching up with longtime customers was at the top of the team’s list, the focus was to keep a close eye on the market and what the upcoming trends are. As the world continues its traverse through this new era of wellness, health awareness and family prosperity, it is no surprise that the smart industry was featured as the leader of the trend pack. With an emphasis on in-home health, security, and wellness devices, it is safe to say that this trend isn’t veering off course anytime soon.

ARRK North America, Inc. continues to be at the forefront of product development innovation, and the smart home market is no exception. For over two decades, ARRK has worked hand-in-hand with top-notch clients to develop everything from smart appliance casings to smart home lighting and state-of-the-art home thermostat systems. Using the experience that over 70 years as a world leader in product development innovation brings, ARRK confidently meets the expectations of smart home projects using Urethane Casting and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining processes to develop mockups, prototypes and ultimately low-volume production providing one-stop development support. With an extensive range of materials and finishes at the ready, ARRK is perfectly equipped to meet the clients’ specifications all while respecting unique project geometrical dimensions. Weight matching, silk screen and paint, are some of the skills that the ARRK in-house team have masterfully developed to exceed all expectations when bringing concepts to life.

With a market size estimated at $62.69 Billion USD in 2021 and an expansion estimated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.04% from 2020 to 2023, ARRK continues to look to the future of the smart home market with remarkable projects on the horizon. As the ARRK North America team continues to dive deeper into the smart home world, the entire ARRK global team continues ongoing market training, ensuring they’re up to date with innovative and progressive processes to meet smart home project challenges head on. ARRK North America, Inc. holds true to its commitment to advocate internal growth, continuous market research and education to provide the utmost stellar results ARRK is known for.

To learn more about ARRK North America Inc.’s capabilities and expert services, please visit www.us.arrk.com.