Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cocaine worth about $4.5 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cocaine worth about $4.5 million (with photo) ********************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs today (April 7) seized about 5 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated market value of about $4.5 million in Sha Tau Kok. A man was arrested.

During an anti-narcotics operation conducted in the vicinity of Sha Tau Kok this afternoon, Customs officers intercepted a man and found about 1 kg of suspected cocaine inside a recycle shopping bag carried by him. The 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested. Customs officers later escorted the arrested man to a nearby premises for a search and further seized about 4 kg of suspected cocaine.

An investigation is ongoing.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).