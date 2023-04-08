E-UPHORIA, by Alessia Moccia, Debuts Damn Sexy Art Show at Selina Chelsea; a New Art Series Offering Immersing Experiences in the Heart of Manhattan

The Art Curator Alessia Moccia (@euphorianft) showcases a Rotating Display of Works by David Arky, Blockhead, Pamela Lubell, Eva Mueller, Iris Brosch, Francesca Ferretti, Alessia Moccia, Mars&Sham, Traci Johnson, Angela Frances, Tina Psoinos, Cate Brown, Motomitchi Nakamura.

David Arky’s X-ray photography captures the intricate details of women’s lingerie and bags and defines the no limits of his unique art photography. X-ray images and computers are tools for realizing David Arky’s vision as an artist interested in the Sciences of the natural world.

Photography and the X-ray process both explore ideas of exposure to nature. Static props from everyday life become animated and humanized with recognizable personas. Stories of the world and nature become nonsensical yet unthreatening in the natural world and thus become deeply familiar.

The provocation of Pamela Lubell’s collection of helmets showcases art through the lens of personal passion; the helmets represent all mental and physical trauma against various elements: abuse of power, violence, greed, and mental manipulation, along with helmets expressing hope, love, humor, and healing. Quiet, the mind and the soul will speak.

Blockhead’s wood-crafted art pieces add an organic touch to the exhibition. Chris Skeene uses blockheads to bring variety to the repetition of a singular form. Each blockhead starts from the same shape and either have material added to or subtracted from it. Chris also extends the unique nature of the figures by inviting collaborators to bring their own styles to the blank canvas of a carved blockhead.

There will be a secret room: Down & Dirty, that will reveal the purity of the sensuality.

Eva Mueller’s “Chocolate and Flower” collection is provocative and indulgent; Eva’s project, Flowers & Chocolate, challenges the viewer’s perception regarding beauty, taboos, race, and sexuality. “If you look at the flower, you have to look at the penis. It is close-up and in your face.” However, the flower, a universal symbol of beauty and femininity, permits a closer examination – the subject is removed from the constraints of identity and the power dynamics of pornography. The Black penis represents a taboo lurking on the other side of the racial divide. Like all taboos, it is simultaneously an enticement and a threat.

Iris Brosch’s video projections reveal the Garden’s Purity. Iris Brosch, an internationally renowned photographer and director, remarked on her fantastic work in art and fashion, exploring the Female’s strength and dignity through photography.

Her style has been described as Miuccia Prada meets Leonardo Da Vinci

A collection of “tableaux vivants” depicts the Female’s beauty in its purity, grace, and energy.

Francesca Ferretti is a movie director and creative art designer. Her NFT collection’s The B-side of the Vinyl, inspired by her movie project, creates a movement, the women in music. The B side of the vinyl is more than a documentary. It’s a movement to celebrate women in music and give a voice to women in an industry ruled mainly by men.

Francesca’s first NFT collection of the B-side of the vinyl is an innovative way to democratize the movie project and bring in more supporters who believe in the values of equality and inclusivity. By purchasing an NFT, individuals can not only own a unique piece of art but also contribute to the financial support of the movie’s production. This approach is an excellent example of leveraging technology to promote social causes and create more opportunities for diverse voices in the film industry.

Alessia Moccia’s Damn Italian Futurism NFT collection is a collaboration with the creative artist Francesca Ferretti. The collection expresses exaltation, dynamism, audacity, danger, speed, revolt, and action through surreal and whimsical photography. The art subverts traditional street photography with its duality and repetitiveness, challenging viewers to question societal standards and self-awareness. Adding written and musical text adds depth to the already intriguing photos. Alessia and Francesca expertly use technology to manipulate the images, creating a unique collection that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Alessia Moccia, as a photographer, shares the same spirit of rebellion and desire for change that characterized the Italian Futurist movement. Inspired by the movement’s emphasis on technology and modernity, Alessia seeks to break away from traditional art forms and integrate machines and technology into her work. Like the Futurists, she desires to disrupt the status quo and create a more inclusive and dynamic society through her art. Her photography reflects the movement’s fascination with the dynamism of the machine age and its commitment to reflecting contemporary life in new and innovative ways.

Traci Johnson’s rugs collection expertly details women with fabrics and faux fur. Bergdorf Goodman recently dedicated her an entire window. Johnson (they/them) was born and raised in Brooklyn and graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. Their concepts are driven by mental health, art, and fashion as therapy subcultures. Johnson’s work is informed by trauma and how the human mind, soul, and body can be soothed by a moment. They also hope to bring a sense of euphoria and vibration within the colors of their art.

Motomichi Nakamura, Japanese born and graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York, is an award-winning animator, projection artist, painter, and educator based in New York.

His work is known for using black, white, and red, and he creates monsters with minimalistic graphic elements inspired by Cryptozoology. He has exhibited globally in numerous museums and galleries, including the New Museum in New York, Moscow Contemporary Art Center Winzavod, MARCO in Monterrey, Mexico, Olympia Park Munich, Maison de la culture du Japon à Paris, La Gaîté Lyrique, among others. His animated films have been screened at Sundance Film Festival, Onedotzero Festival, and Edinburgh International Film Festival, and his recent movie “Okami” won at The Leeds International Film Festival.

Cate Brown’s first collection curates bespoke cushions from hand-selected vintage garments chosen for their fine details and beautiful, unique fabrics at Cate Brown. We create sustainably sourced, hand-selected objects of finery. Individuality is said to be the highest level of luxury. Beauty is found in the stories that our choices tell. That’s why at cate brown. We seek to offer alternatives to the fast-fashion approach to homewares and celebrate reclaimed luxury craft.

In contrast, Tina Psoinos’ elegant playboy women and Angela Frances’ sensual collages offer fresh takes on the concept of sexiness.

Alessia Moccia is a photographer, Italian entrepreneur, producer, and founder of PrimopianoTV. This media company produces and distributes content focused on culture, art, lifestyle, and Americanopize, one of the USA’s three most crucial influencer marketing agencies. She is also the founder of EuphoriaNFT, a digital art platform that supports and promotes NFT artists worldwide.

Moccia has a background in fashion, having worked as a stylist for major fashion brands such as Giorgio Armani, Roberto Cavalli, and Moschino.

She has been recognized for her work in the media industry and was awarded the 2017 Women of Excellence Award by the Italian-American Chamber of Commerce in New York. In 2022 she was awarded an honorable mention for her photography at IPA International Photography Awards.

The Damn Sexy Show will start with a special launch event at Selina Chelsea on Thursday, April 13, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, featuring an incredible community of recognized artists.

