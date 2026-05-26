Early Morning Brief Podcast: Cockroach Janta Party: Did a Meme Just Become a Movement?

Early Morning Brief Podcast (ET Bureau)

Dia Rekhi|29:46 Min|May 26, 2026, 6:21 AM IST

When the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant called young experts “cockroaches,” he likely didn’t prepare for a political uprising on social networks. Host Dia Rekhi talks to Sudhanshu Kaushik, president and CEO of the Centre for Youth Policy and author of The Future is Ours: The Political Promise of India’s Youth and Rajat Sethi, creator QuBeats about the celebration– a meme-turned-movement that collected 20 million fans, surpassed the BJP on Instagram, and set off a federal government crackdown. Is thi… Read Mores authentic youth disillusionment or chronically-online sound? And what does it signal for India’s political future? Eavesdrop.… Read Less